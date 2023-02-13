dents participated in three types of nature engagement during the pandemic: Nearby nature : activities close to home, such as gardening, taking a walk, watching nature through a window, birdwatching;

Nature media: indirect exposure through reading, nature documentaries, wildlife cameras;

: indirect exposure through reading, nature documentaries, wildlife cameras; Nature excursions: more intense experiences requiring planning and travel, such as fishing trips, hunting, backpacking, and kayaking. Study authors hypothesized that, based on existing literature, any type of nature exposure should be associated with higher levels of reported well-being. Note that this type of research does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship among the study variables, only that both often occur together. It's not necessarily the case that one variable predicts another.



Co-author Nancy Wells, a professor in Cornell's College of Human Ecology, says the survey also surfaced ongoing social justice issues around access to nature.



"The pandemic laid bare a host of societal issues and inequities," said Wells. "It is often those with the greatest need who have the least access to nearby nature. Everyone should be able to access the natural environment within a short distance from home. We can make this a reality by protecting natural lands, creating parks, and implementing policies and programs to ensure access for all."



Reaping mental and emotional benefits from nature doesn’t have to take a lot of time.



"We can’t emphasize enough the power of spending even 10 minutes outside," said Phillips. "There’s so much evidence that taking the time to be outside in whatever slice of nature is nearby can be so beneficial."



"We hope that we all can carry the lessons from the pandemic–and from this study–into the future," added Wells, "making time in nature a regular part of our routine."





