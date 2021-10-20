Newswise — Las Vegas, NV (October 24, 2021) –Gastroenterologists and other health care professionals will convene at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV for the premier clinical gastroenterology event—the American College of Gastroenterology’s 86th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2021)—to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.

This year’s scientific presentations reveal significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, including quality improvement in colorectal cancer screening, pancreatic cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, the gut microbiome, racial disparities in emergency department care, weight loss surgery and medications, as well as alcohol-related liver disease.

How does completion of a COVID-19 vaccine series affect immune response in patients with inflammatory bowel disease?

Do weight loss surgery and weight loss medications affect the risk of developing colorectal cancer?

How can racial minorities be better represented in clinical trial participation?

Why is pancreatic cancer incidence increasing among young women?

Should patients taking SSRIs be cautioned about increased upper GI bleeding risk when taken with NSAIDs?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the use of and satisfaction with telehealth services compared to in-person office visits?

How greatly can biologic therapy improve sexual dysfunction among men and women with IBD?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Noteworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, whose authors provide additional perspective on their findings and explain what the clinical science means for patients. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Please note that all research presented at ACG 2021 is strictly embargoed until Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Helpful Links for Media on the ACG Blog Visit Press Info ACG Annual Scientific Meeting page of gi.org

Explore ACG’s Press Room logistics, press releases, media advisories and links to author insights, commentary, and perspective on noteworthy clinical findings in gastroenterology and hepatology presented at the ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.

[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting]

Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights

Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.

[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting/featured-science]

Featured Lectures

Learn more about the featured lectures by renowned experts which will showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology at ACG 2021, including a special Keynote Address delivered by former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former commissioner of the New York City Health Department, Dr. Thomas Frieden.

[https://webfiles.gi.org/links/media/acg2021_lectures_media_advisory_final.pdf]

Navigating the Abstracts Final Program Book

Tip: Look at pages 44-45 of the Final Program Book for the Plenary Session Oral Papers. Look at pages 15-29 for the award-winning and Presidential Posters. ACG's Presidential Posters are highly meritorious projects selected by the ACG Educational Affairs Committee, and the College recognizes excellent clinical research by organ-system category as well as research by fellows-in-training.

Conference Platform

Tip: Search all of the abstracts on the ACG 2021 Conference Platform:[https://www.eventscribe.net//2021/ACG2021/index.asp]

Global Search - select the “Global Search” option in the menu. This search will pull any and every instance of an entered name or keyword(s).

Oral Papers: use the “Courses/Sessions” option, select the “Keyword Search” option, and type the word “plenary” into the search bar. The search will pull in all of the oral abstracts.

Posters: select the “Posters” option and search by Author, Title, Number, Organ System or Date.

Media Interview Requests

Press room and video recording facilities will be available on site at Mandalay Bay. To arrange an interview with any ACG experts or abstract authors, please contact Becky Abel of ACG via email at mediaonly [at] gi.org. From Sunday, October 24, to Wednesday, October 27, in the ACG Press Room (Surf DE, Level 2 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Resort in Las Vegas, NV).



About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 16,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

Visit the ACG Website Media & Press section for all news, featured research, and expert insights related to the ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course. Follow ACG on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and share your live updates using #ACG2021.

# # #