Coronavirus News Source

University of Notre Dame

New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks

29-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT, by University of Notre Dame
favorite_border

Newswise — The spread of COVID-19 was rapid and relentless, and so were its effects on economies worldwide. Knowing how state economies withstand economic shocks in near-real time can be beneficial for policymakers who have the power to enact strategies to counteract the negative impact. University of Notre Dame researchers developed the first near-real-time dashboard that tracks weekly state-level economic conditions.

Their study, “Tracking Weekly State-Level Economic Conditions,” was published as a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Data in the dashboard are available dating back to 1987, allowing for a historical perspective, so academics and policymakers can see a new level of detail at key times such as the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash or the Great Recession.

Data are broken down into six categories that cover economic sectors from mobility (e.g., cellphones, gas prices) to labor (e.g., unemployment rates) to household spending (e.g., credit/debit card charges). This level of detail available weekly will allow policymakers to view how specific sectors in state economies are faring and, ideally, will permit detection of trends and economic shocks in time for appropriate policy responses. 

“This project was motivated by what was happening with COVID-19,” said Christiane Baumeister, the Robert and Irene Bozzone Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Economics and lead author. “We had never before experienced such a rapid deterioration of economic conditions, which brought to the fore the need for reliable measures of economic activity at high frequencies.”

Before they developed their dashboard, there was no available tool that allowed users to drill down into specific economic sectors measured weekly, illuminating which sectors were weak or strong in individual states at a given time.

“I think one important insight from our study is the level of heterogeneity in business cycles at a disaggregated level,” said Eric Sims, the Michael P. Grace II Collegiate Chair of Economics and co-author. “The Great Recession didn’t look the same everywhere. In contrast, regarding the pandemic, it is remarkable how very much the same everything was across states.”

Sims noted that state and national policy responses differ and that the researchers’ dashboard is a novel way to measure the efficacy of policy interventions.

“Policymakers can use the state-level economic conditions indices to assess the current situation in each state to devise targeted policy measures, and they can also track how state and federal policies affect the state at hand — so information is flowing both ways,” Baumeister added. “This is also helpful for better understanding how the economy works at the national level. On a state-by-state basis, we also compute the probability that states are in recession. The more states that are in recession, the more likely that there will be a national recession. We then determine the share of the economy in recession and turn this into an aggregate index of economic weakness. Our economic weakness index identifies the beginning of aggregate recessions in a more timely fashion than does the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee.”

As another illustration of the usefulness of their state-level indexes, the researchers examined how a particular part of federal COVID-19 relief — the Paycheck Protection Program — impacted state economies. Using cross-state variation in loan amounts and volumes, the research team compared states receiving more PPP loans to states receiving fewer. They found that the disbursement of PPP loans triggered a very quick, positive response of state-level economic conditions.

“PPP effects on growth wore off in weeks, but the cumulative effects of the stimulus bolstered economic conditions for about three months,” Sims said. “You wouldn’t be able to detect this effect looking at quarterly numbers. The ability to track conditions at a weekly frequency is critical here.”

One of Baumeister’s areas of expertise is the oil and gas industry, so she used the dashboard to examine the economic differences in oil states versus states without those resources during the 2014-2016 oil price decline.

“We see very clearly that several states that are heavily reliant on oil industries were in contraction, while other oil-producing states were more resilient during this low oil price environment,” she said. “We found that non-oil states were performing very well during this episode and were counterbalancing what was happening in oil states. Thus, we can clearly pinpoint where weaknesses are.” 

She will continue to research to see if negative economic shocks in oil states will spill over into neighboring states. “So, one of the possible applications is to look at shocks like an oil price shock and learn how important an industry is to a specific state. It could be an early warning system for recession detection in near-real time.”

Danilo Leiva-León from the Bank of Spain is also a co-author on the NBER working paper.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

National Bureau of Economic Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Government/Law Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Economic Dashboard state-level economic conditions COVID -19 Coronavirus Economics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6089
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: -Study Shows Heart Valve Dysfunction and Its Treatment May Differ by Race and Ethnicity -Johns Hopkins Medicine Suggests Eliminating Nerve Cell Protein May Stop ALS, Dementia -Researchers Tell Doctors to Avoid Routine Urinary Tests for Older Patients with Delirium -Johns Hopkins Medicine Researchers Show How Air Pollution May Cause Chronic Sinusitis -Researchers ID Location on Brain Protein Linked to Parkinson’s Disease Development -COVID-19 News: The Return of Onsite Schooling — and How to Keep Your Kids Safe from COVID﻿

Comment
Newswise: Tennessee Health Care and Public Health Leaders Urge Immediate Action to Protect State’s Children From Vaccine-Preventable Diseases
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Tennessee Health Care and Public Health Leaders Urge Immediate Action to Protect State’s Children From Vaccine-Preventable Diseases
 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Tennessee health care providers, public health professionals and community stakeholders today issued an urgent call to action to protect Tennessee children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Newswise: New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks
 University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame researchers developed the first near-real-time dashboard that tracks weekly state-level economic conditions.

Comment
Newswise: UAH’s Baudry Lab Part of Half-Million-Dollar Efforts to Target COVID with Drug Therapies
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
UAH’s Baudry Lab Part of Half-Million-Dollar Efforts to Target COVID with Drug Therapies
 University of Alabama Huntsville

Two different strategies to discover and perfect pharmaceuticals active against the COVID-19 virus have attracted a half million dollars in research funding to support five institutions, including the Baudry Lab at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Facebook News Consumers Less Likely To Be Vaccinated, Survey Finds
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

People who rely exclusively on Facebook for news and information about the coronavirus are less likely than the average American to have been vaccinated, according to a new survey.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Highly Potent, Stable Nanobodies Stop SARS-CoV-2
 Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Psychological Consequences of COVID-19 in Health Care
 University of Bonn

Physicians, nursing staff, medical technical assistants, and pastoral workers in hospitals: they have all been placed under severe strain by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Why Lockdown in Africa Does Not Work as a First COVID-19 Pandemic Response
 University of Johannesburg

In an African pandemic it is more productive to consider lockdowns, after using other non-medical measures first, Especially in countries with high levels of poverty and corruption, says Prof Nicholas Ngepah, a Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded how-to-talk-with-people-who-are-not-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 Cedars-Sinai

Even though she has asthma, putting her at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, Angela Reeves-Flores, 33, waited until a week ago to get vaccinated.
Newswise: Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
 Cornell University

A new study from Cornell University finds the nationwide lockdown India imposed last year in response to COVID-19 caused disruptions that negatively impacted women’s nutrition.

Showing results

110 of 6089

close
1.86264