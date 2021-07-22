Coronavirus News Source

New Insights Into Uncontrolled Inflammation in COVID-19 Patients

Research led by Queen Mary University of London provides new insight into the mechanisms that lead to uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients
22-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT, by Queen Mary University of London
favorite_border

Newswise — In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialised pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19.

The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a key role in limiting inflammation in these patients.

Currently there is little understanding around the mechanisms that lead to uncontrolled inflammation in patients with COVID-19.

The study found a link between decreased SPM blood levels and disrupted white blood cell responses in patients with a higher disease burden. The findings also revealed that dexamethasone, the first drug approved for treatment of patients with COVID-19, increased the levels of these protective molecules in these patients. Furthermore, treatment of white blood cells with SPM improved their function and reduced the expression of molecules linked to the spread of inflammation. Understanding these mechanisms will help provide new leads into the development of treatments to limit disease severity in patients with COVID-19.

This study offers a new insight into the disrupted biological processes that contribute to increased disease severity in COVID-19 patients. Results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a key role in limiting inflammation in this patient group.

Jesmond Dalli, Professor in Molecular Pharmacology and Lipid Mediator Unit Director at Queen Mary University of London said: "The observation that dexamethasone increased the production of SPM was a surprising finding. This finding suggests that SPM may serve as biomarkers to determine the efficacy of this drug in limiting inflammation in patients with COVID-19. Another surprising finding was that blood levels of these molecules remained altered several weeks after resolution of clinical symptoms."

"Our results are the first to relate the impact that COVID-19 infections on immune responses and to explore the utility of using SPM to rectify white blood cell behaviour. Given the extensive body of literature demonstrating the protective role of these molecules in limiting inflammation in both viral and bacterial infections these results suggest that SPM and SPM-based therapeutics may be useful in the treatment of infections to limit inflammation without compromising the ability of the immune system to deal with the invading pathogen".

Mauro Perretti (Dean for Research, School of Medicine and Dentistry) said: "This study is a perfect example of a productive partnership between Barts and the London School of Medicine at Queen Mary and Barts NHS Trust, a partnership established in difficult circumstances yet successful thanks to the will and commitment of our scientists and clinicians. The paper presents world class data on how resolution pathways impact on COVID infection, opening opportunities for new therapies and new markers to predict patient outcome".

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Circulation Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Cardiology Infectious/Emerging Diseases
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6050
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19: Patients with Malnutrition May Be More Likely to Have Severe Outcomes
 Scientific Reports

Adults and children with COVID-19 who have a history of malnutrition may have an increased likelihood of death and the need for mechanical ventilation, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 27-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT Released to reporters: 22-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 27-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 26-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT Released to reporters: 22-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 26-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
New Insights Into Uncontrolled Inflammation in COVID-19 Patients
 Queen Mary University of London

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialised pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
度假旅行者需要了解的COVID-19相关信息
 Mayo Clinic

许多人会利用国家法定假日出门旅行或举办聚会。由于仍有许多人需要接种COVID-19疫苗以及传染性更强的Delta变种疫苗，因此健康专家建议，如果您计划旅行或召集很多人聚会，请务必谨慎。

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
During COVID-19, Nurses Face Significant Burnout Risks, Reports American Journal of Nursing
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40 percent of nurses and other health care workers had risks associated with an increased likelihood of burnout, reports a survey study in the August issue of the American Journal of Nursing (AJN). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 12:30 PM EDT
ما يحتاج المسافرون لقضاء العطلات إلى معرفته بشأن فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19)
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا - الأعياد الوطنية هي الأوقات التي يسافر فيها الكثير من الناس أو يقيمون الحفلات. نظرًا لأن العديد من الأشخاص ما يزالون بحاجة إلى التطعيم ضد فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) والنوع دلتا الأكثر انتشارًا، ينصح خبراء الصحة بالحذر إذا كنت تخطط لرحلة أو تجمع لمجموعة كبيرة معًا.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
How Readily Does COVID-19 Spread on School Buses?
 Wiley

Although in-school transmission of COVID-19 among K-12 students is low when safeguards are in place, the risk of acquiring COVID-19 during school bus transportation is unclear.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Lo que los viajeros vacacionales deben saber sobre la COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Durante la temporada vacacional del país, muchas personas viajan o hacen fiestas, pero como aún falta vacunar contra la COVID-19 a mucha gente y circula por allí la variante Delta más contagiosa, los expertos en salud recomiendan ser cautelosos al planificar viajes o reuniones con grupos grandes de personas.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
O que as pessoas que viajam em férias precisam saber sobre a COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Feriados nacionais são eventos em que muitas pessoas viajam ou dão festas. Com muitas pessoas ainda sendo vacinadas contra a COVID-19 e com a circulação da variante Delta, que é mais contagiosa, os especialistas recomendam cuidado ao planejar uma viagem ou reunir um grande grupo de pessoas.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6050

close
1.50806