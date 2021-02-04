New Resource: Finding Public Transportation to Reach COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in NJ

Coronavirus News Source

Karen Alexander, managing director of NJTIP @ Rutgers, is available to discuss a new resource that helps New Jerseyans use public transportation to reach COVID-19 vaccine sites.

“Many people, including essential workers, have limited access to private vehicles or taxis,” said Alexander. “Our travel instructors wanted to help residents get to COVID-19 vaccine sites by building a list that details public transit access. The research included consulting a variety of trip planning tools and maps to find and confirm transit resources across the state.”

The list was compiled by NJTIP @ Rutgers’ travel instructors and is based on vaccination locations as of Jan. 13, 2021.  All 21 counties are included. The list will be updated every two weeks. To download, visit COVID-19 Vaccine Sites – Transit Information List.

NJTIP @ Rutgers is part of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center based at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers-New Brunswick. To learn more, visit njtip.rutgers.edu.  

