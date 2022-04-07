Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and White House Chief Medical Advisor, will present “COVID-19: Progress and Priorities in the 3rd Year of a Historic Pandemic” when he delivers the 2022 David Packard Award Lecture at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), Monday, April 11, 2022.

Dr. Fauci has served as director of NIAID since 1984 and has overseen an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, Ebola, and Zika. Dr. Fauci has also advised seven presidents on many domestic and global health issues.

Over the last three years, Dr. Fauci has provided essential updates on COVID-19, helping the country to navigate through an unchartered pandemic. His efforts have earned him the Dan David Prize for Public Health, the National Academy of Sciences’ Public Welfare Medal, and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s National Humanism in Medicine Medal, among other prestigious awards.

USU’s annual David Packard Award Lecture was established by the University’s faculty senate in honor of Hewlett-Packard cofounder David Packard, who served as Deputy Secretary of Defense and USU’s second president in the 1970s. Previous Packard Award Lecturers include Nobel Laureate Dr. Stanley Prusiner and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, among many other distinguished scholars and scientists.

