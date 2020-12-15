Coronavirus News Source

National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

NIH-funded COVID-19 home test is first to receive over-the-counter authorization from FDA

Ellume USA’s rapid at-home test was developed through the NIH RADx Initiative
15-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST, by National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
favorite_border

What: 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) today for an innovative COVID-19 viral antigen test developed with support from the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Initiative. Ellume USA LLC, Valencia, California, designed the test for use at home without a prescription. This is the first EUA awarded for an at-home COVID test that can be purchased over the counter.  Ellume developed the test with a $30 million contract and technical support from the RADx Tech program, managed by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), part of NIH.

The test is performed using a mid-turbinate nasal swab designed for comfortable self-sampling.  The sample is inserted into a single-use cartridge that returns results in 15 minutes. The at-home test analyzer connects to the user’s smartphone through Bluetooth and pairs with a downloadable app that provides step-by-step instructions and displays results.

Users can share real-time results from the test—selling for approximately $30—with healthcare professionals, employers, and schools for efficient COVID-19 tracking. Ellume plans to scale-up manufacturing to deliver millions of home tests per month in 2021.

Who:

Bruce J. Tromberg, Ph.D., director of NIBIB and lead for the RADx Tech program, can comment on COVID-19 testing technology.

About the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative: The RADxSM initiative was launched on April 29, 2020, to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The initiative has four programs: RADx Tech, RADx Advanced Technology Platforms, RADx Underserved Populations and RADx Radical. It leverages the existing NIH Point-of-Care Technology Research Network. The RADx initiative partners with federal agencies, including the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, Department of Defense, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Learn more about the RADx initiative and its programs: https://www.nih.gov/radx.

About the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB): NIBIB’s mission is to improve health by leading the development and accelerating the application of biomedical technologies. The Institute is committed to integrating the physical and engineering sciences with the life sciences to advance basic research and medical care. NIBIB supports emerging technology research and development within its internal laboratories and through grants, collaborations, and training. More information is available at the NIBIB website: https://www.nibib.nih.gov.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.

NIH…Turning Discovery Into Health®

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus Government/Law Healthcare National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) National Institutes of Health (NIH)
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 RADx Tech COVID-19 testing
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4344
Newswise: Memorial Hermann First in Houston to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Healthcare Workers
Released: 15-Dec-2020 8:05 PM EST
Memorial Hermann First in Houston to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Healthcare Workers
 Memorial Hermann Health System

Key Takeaways: • Memorial Hermann is proud to be part of history in the making, as the first health systems across the country begin receiving and administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to their frontline healthcare workers • Memorial Hermann’s first vaccine was given to Robert Luckey, a nurse in the COVID ICU at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center • To date, Memorial Hermann has treated more than 12,000 COVID-19 positive patients in its hospitals, more than any other health system in the Greater Houston area • The system expects to receive 16,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first allotment, more than any other health system in the Greater Houston area • It’s important that everyone continues practicing the three “W’s”: wearing a mask, watching social distance and washing hands frequently

Comment
15-Dec-2020 12:35 PM EST
COVID-19 patients at higher risk of death, health problems than those with flu
 Washington University in St. Louis

Almost a year ago, COVID-19 began its global rampage, going on to infect about 69.5 million people and kill about 1.6 million as of early this month. From the beginning, most scientists have said that COVID-19 is deadlier than the seasonal flu, while fringe theories have circulated widely, suggesting it is less deadly or flu’s equal. Evidence is accumulating, however, to show just how much deadlier COVID-19 is compared with the flu and the extent of complications related to the two illnesses.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded anteotech-enters-high-sensitivity-assay-development-market-built-on-proprietary-anteobind-technology
VIDEO
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
Media Advisory: AnteoTech enters high sensitivity Assay Development market built on proprietary AnteoBind™ technology.
 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

AnteoTech marks its entry into the Assay Development market through the design of a high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The test uses an AnteoBind™ activated Europium particle to enable the detection of low viral loads. AnteoTech is pleased to announce the expansion of its business to include Assay Development in addition to its existing Raw Material Supply business.

Comment
Newswise: Holidays ‘full of love and connection’: UW psychologist offers tips for celebrating the season during COVID-19
Released: 15-Dec-2020 4:30 PM EST
Holidays ‘full of love and connection’: UW psychologist offers tips for celebrating the season during COVID-19
 University of Washington

Comment
Newswise: @rmalosh infectious disease epidemiologist @umsph and leukemia survivor discusses why he's planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Released: 15-Dec-2020 4:15 PM EST
@rmalosh infectious disease epidemiologist @umsph and leukemia survivor discusses why he's planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine
University of Michigan

Comment
8-Dec-2020 11:30 AM EST
Who’s to Blame? How the Media Has Shaped Public Understanding of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Society for Risk Analysis (SRA)

The COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been characterized by rapidly changing information, a high degree of uncertainty, and conflicting information about transmission, vulnerability and mitigation methods. Several studies focused on public perceptions of the pandemic and the impact of media will be presented during two sessions on December 15, from 2:30-4:00 during the Society for Risk Analysis virtual Annual Meeting, December 13-17, 2020.

Comment
8-Dec-2020 12:15 PM EST
Beyond the Illness: How COVID-19 is Negatively Impacting Those Who are not Infected
Society for Risk Analysis (SRA)

The pandemic has impacted farmers, children, plant workers and even office workers in unique ways that go beyond physical illness. Several studies that explore these individualized effects will be presented during the Individual Impacts of Global Pandemic Risks session and the COVID-19: Risk Communication and Social Dynamics of Transmission and Vulnerability symposia, both from 2:30-4:00 p.m. ET on December 15, at the 2020 Society for Risk Analysis virtual Annual Meeting, December 13-17, 2020.

Comment
Released: 15-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST
AACI Applauds Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine, Supports Widespread Vaccination Efforts
 Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI)

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its swift action to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 16-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 15-Dec-2020 2:15 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 16-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: NIH-funded COVID-19 home test is first to receive over-the-counter authorization from FDA
Released: 15-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST
NIH-funded COVID-19 home test is first to receive over-the-counter authorization from FDA
 National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

The FDA granted emergency use authorization today for an innovative COVID-19 viral antigen test developed with support from NIH’s RADx Initiative.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4344

close
1.23411