Article title: Nitric oxide-mediated cutaneous microvascular function is not altered in young adults following mild-to-moderate SARS CoV-2 infection

Authors: Gabrielle A. Dillon, S. Tony Wolf, Lacy M. Alexander

From the authors: “Healthy young adults who have had mild-to-moderate COVID-19 do not display alterations in nitric oxide-mediated cutaneous microvascular function. In addition, healthy young adults who have COVID-19 antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccinations do not display alterations in nitric oxide-mediated cutaneous microvascular function.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

