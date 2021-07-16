Coronavirus News Source

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine in Breast Milk

Small UCSF study indicates vaccine safety for pregnant and lactating women
16-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT, by University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
favorite_border

Newswise — Messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19 were not detected in human milk, according to a small study by UC San Francisco, providing early evidence that the vaccine mRNA is not transferred to the infant.

The study, which analyzed the breast milk of seven women after they received the mRNA vaccines and found no trace of the vaccine, offers the first direct data of vaccine safety during breastfeeding and could allay concerns among those who have declined vaccination or discontinued breastfeeding due to concern that vaccination might alter human milk. The paper appears in JAMA Pediatrics.

Research has demonstrated that vaccines with mRNA inhibit transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. The study analyzed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which contain mRNA.

The World Health Organization recommends that breastfeeding people be vaccinated, and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine has said there is little risk of vaccine nanoparticles or mRNA entering breast tissue or being transferred to milk, which theoretically could affect infant immunity.

"The results strengthen current recommendations that the mRNA vaccines are safe in lactation, and that lactating individuals who receive the COVID vaccine should not stop breastfeeding," said corresponding author Stephanie L. Gaw, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at UCSF.

"We didn't detect the vaccine associated mRNA in any of the milk samples tested," said lead author Yarden Golan, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at UCSF. "These findings provide an experimental evidence regarding the safety of the use of mRNA-based vaccines during lactation."

The study was conducted from December 2020 to February 2021. The mothers' mean age was 37.8 years and their children ranged in age from one month to three years. Milk samples were collected prior to vaccination and at various times up to 48 hours after vaccination.

Researchers found that none of the samples showed detectable levels of vaccine mRNA in any component of the milk.

The authors noted that the study was limited by the small sample size and said that further clinical data from larger populations were needed to better estimate the effect of the vaccines on lactation outcomes.

###

Co-authors are Mary Prahl, MD; Arianna Cassidy, MD; Christine Y. Lin, BA; Nadav Ahituv, PhD; and Valerie J. Flaherman, MD, MPH, all of UCSF.

The study was supported by the Marino Family Foundation; the National Institutes of Health (grant numbers K23AI127886 and K08AI141728); the Weizmann Institute of Science-National Postdoctoral Award Program for Advancing Women in Science; the International Society for Research in Human Milk and Lactation Trainee Bridge Fund; and the Human Frontier Science Program. Disclosures can be found in the paper.

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the top 10 hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit http://www.ucsfhealth.org/. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter

Follow UCSF
ucsf.edu | Facebook.com/ucsf | YouTube.com/ucsf

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Pediatrics

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Nutrition OBGYN Vaccines Women's Health Coronavirus Staff Picks JAMA
KEYWORDS
Infectious/Emerging Diseases COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine Toxicology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6000
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT Released to reporters: 16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Food Insufficiency Linked to Lack of Mental Health Services During Pandemic
 University of Toronto

A new national study published in Public Health Nutrition on July 15 found that Americans experiencing food insufficiency were three times as likely to lack mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic than those not experiencing food insufficiency.

Comment
Newswise: 270778_web.jpg
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19
 Desert Research Institute (DRI)

Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and Renown Health (Renown) in Reno, Nev.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine in Breast Milk
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19 were not detected in human milk, according to a small study by UC San Francisco, providing early evidence that the vaccine mRNA is not transferred to the infant.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
New UK Study Reveals Extent of Brain Complications in Children Hospitalized with COVID-19
 University of Liverpool

Although the risk of a child being admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is small, a new UK study has found that around 1 in 20 of children hospitalised with COVID-19 develop brain or nerve complications linked to the viral infection.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
年轻男性接种COVID-19（2019冠状病毒病）疫苗后出现心肌炎的通报病例极少；疫苗接种仍然重要
Mayo Clinic

年轻男性中在接种第二剂莫德纳 (Moderna) 或辉瑞 (Pfizer) 信使核糖核酸 (mRNA) COVID-19 疫苗后不久有人出现了心肌发炎（即心肌炎）症状，这些罕见病例引起了妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)研究人员的密切关注。

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
A Rapid Smell Test for Detecting COVID-19
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Identification of Over 200 Long COVID Symptoms Prompts Call for UK Screening Programme
 University College London

Patients who experience long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems*, in the largest international study of 'long-haulers' to date, led by UCL scientists together with a patient-led research collaborative.

Comment
Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6000

close
1.12287