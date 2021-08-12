Biography :

Bindu Mayi, M.Sc., Ph.D., is a professor of microbiology in NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she teaches infectious diseases to students in the medical, public health, and other allied health fields. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Dr. Mayi is committed to promoting Infection Prevention as well as Antimicrobial Stewardship. She has been a spokesperson on various infections and has appeared on multiple panels attended by healthcare professionals and public officials, including representatives from the CDC. Dr. Mayi has provided comment and insight into a myriad of topics, including the Zika virus, the life threatening condition sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis (a.k.a. flesh eating disease). Most recently she has provided expert guidance and insight into the COVID-19 pandemic. She is well versed in working with the media (print and broadcast) and is comfortable on camera or, nowadays, via Zoom or Skype. She has also had several guest editorials published in newspapers across Florida. Prior to her NSU affiliation, Dr. Mayi worked in antibiotic resistance research as well as cancer nanotechnology research. Dr. Mayi is passionate about medical education, especially prevention of infectious diseases. In 2008, Dr. Mayi was one of 80 women winners of the ‘O-Whitehouse Leadership Project’, where her project was prevention of MRSA in U.S. hospitals.