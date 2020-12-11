NSU’s LifeLong Learning Institute Provides Seniors with Meaningful Virtual Socialization During COVID-19

Newswise — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the U.S. to a standstill, active seniors were suddenly shut in and lost the ability to socialize as they normally would. The impact to Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) LifeLong Learning Institute (LLI) was immediate, with in-person classes and social gatherings suspended indefinitely.

Thus began Linda Maurice’s herculean effort to transition to Zoom classes to encourage the older adults who attend the LLI’s seminars to continue to have meaningful interactions, albeit at a virtual distance. Maurice has served as the director for the LLI for 10 years and knew that many of those who came to the LLI, did so as a means to stay mentally, physically and socially engaged, after retiring from their careers.

“When the pandemic began, I was really worried about our LLI members – I wasn’t too sure how successfully we were going to be able to make the transition to virtual classes,” said Maurice. “They really surprised me with their desire to not only learn how to connect virtually, but continuing to show up on Zoom week after week to socialize with each other and stay distantly connected.”

During the Institute’s first live class of 68 older adults joined and though it was challenging for some, they wanted to continue their interactions, even if it was through a screen. To help those who were intimidated by the technology, NSU’s LLI coordinated Zoom tutoring sessions with volunteer students from the university’s Health Professions Division and the Halmos College of Arts and Sciences.

“Through Carevocacy, I have always been a strong supporter of helping older adults maintain their quality of life. So when Linda asked me to help her students with Zoom lessons it was just a natural fit and I was excited to team up with them,” said Stefano Selorio, NSU student and founder of Carevocacy, a tech education startup. “As the pandemic has continued, I have worked with the LLI to develop additional programming to help these older adults so they continue to stay engaged.”

Founded in 1977, NSU’s LLI serves the lifelong learning passions of retired adults with its schedule running year round, from October through May (a full class schedule, four days a week, twice a day), and a slightly reduced program in the summer months. Through a unique, inviting environment, the LLI offers challenging educational lectures and social opportunities to connect with other like-minded individuals through field trips and special events.

LLI members can also take advantage of opportunities to audit classes at the university. Such experiences offer true intergenerational learning while sitting side by side with NSU students and faculty, sharing and learning from each other.

The community is invited to attend a free week of virtual classes from January 4 – 7, 2021. For more information, or to register, email LLI@nova.edu with the subject line: “Winter Kickoff.” Full schedule details can be found on the LLI website: www.nova.edu/lifelonglearning.

# # #

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): At NSU, students don’t just get an education, they get the competitive edge they need for real careers, real contributions and real life. A dynamic, private research university, NSU is providing high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree levels. Established in 1964, the university includes 15 colleges, the 215,000-square-foot Center for Collaborative Research, the private JK-12 grade University School, the world-class NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and the Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center, one of Florida’s largest public libraries. NSU students learn at our campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online globally. With nearly 200,000 alumni across the nation and globe, the reach of the NSU community is worldwide. Classified as having “high research activity” by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is one of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie’s Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education’s criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information.