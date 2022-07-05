Research Alert

Article title: Impact of breakthrough COVID-19 cases during the Omicron wave on vascular health and cardiac autonomic function in young adults

Authors: Rachel J. Skow, Damsara Nandadeva, Ann-Katrin Grotle, Brandi Y. Stephens, Alexis N. Wright Paul J. Fadel

From the authors: “This finding is likely attributable to the combination of less severity of the omicron variant and vaccination status in these individuals. Considered collectively, these findings are promising given the large numbers of young adults who contracted the omicron variant in late 2021 [or] early 2022.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

