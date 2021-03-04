Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch

One-Year Anniversary of Coronavirus Lockdowns: Rutgers Experts Available

4-Mar-2021 1:55 PM EST, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and Rutgers University–New Brunswick faculty experts are available to discuss the educational, economic, medical, mental/emotional and religious implications one year after the coronavirus lockdown. For interviews, please reach out to the listed contacts.

Beth C. Rubin, Education

Expert on civic learning and engagement, and educational responses to historical and contemporary inequality. Rubin can speak to challenges faced by educators and students, complexities of hybrid learning, creative ways teachers and students are learning and connecting, the difficulties of learning to be a teacher during the pandemic and the implications of the current situation for civic education. Professor and chair, Rutgers Graduate School of Education.

Steve Barnett, Education

Expert on early childhood education, education economics and policy. Barnett can speak to how preschoolers and their families have been affected by remote learning and pandemic driven preschool closures, and findings from two national surveys on the pandemic’s impact on preschool learning and development. Director, National Institute for Early Education Research at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.

Allison Friedman-Krauss, Education

Expert on early childhood education policy. Friedman-Krauss can speak to how the pandemic has worsened access to infant and toddler care in the United States and placed the financial viability of New Jersey child care centers at risk. Assistant research professor, National Institute for Early Education Research at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.

James W. Hughes, Economy

Expert on the economy, demographics, housing markets and real estate development. Hughes can speak to economic trends as they relate to the pandemic driven recession. University professor

Ashwani Monga, Retail

Expert on consumer behavior. Monga can speak to consumers' perceptions about time and money, and how the pandemic-driven lockdown has affected the consumer behavior towards retail spending. Professor of marketing at Rutgers Business School and provost and executive vice chancellor of Rutgers University–Newark.

Reynold A. Panettieri Jr., Medical

Expertise in precision medicine, COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and biomarkers. Director, Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine & Science; Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. 

Frank Ghinassi, Mental/Emotional 

Expertise in mental and behavioral health. President and CEO, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care. 

Dugan McGinley, Religious Studies

Expert on contemporary Catholicism, religion and the arts, gender and sexuality, and the intersection of religion, culture and society. McGinley can speak to the ways religious communities have had to adapt their practices for weekly meetings, care for the sick and dying, weddings and other communal events during a year of social distancing.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Economics Education Healthcare Mental Health Religion Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Education Pandemic lockdown effects pandemic lockdown pandemic anniversary COVID-19 COVID-19 affect Online Learning
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5042
Newswise: 258147_web.jpg
Released: 4-Mar-2021 4:25 PM EST
SARS-CoV-2 mutations can complicate immune surveillance of human T-killer cells
 CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences

The body's immune response plays a crucial role in the course of a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comment
Released: 4-Mar-2021 3:55 PM EST
Large number of COVID-19 survivors will experience cognitive complications
 Oxford Brookes University

A research review led by Oxford Brookes University has found a large proportion of COVID-19 survivors will be affected by neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications.

Comment
Released: 4-Mar-2021 3:40 PM EST
Administering zinc to covid-19 patients could help towards their recovery
 IMIM (Hospital del Mar Research Institute)

Administering zinc supplements to covid-19 patients with low levels of this element may be a strategy to reduce mortality and recovery time. At the same time, it could help to prevent risk groups, like the elderly, from suffering the worst effects of the disease.

Comment
Released: 4-Mar-2021 1:55 PM EST
One-Year Anniversary of Coronavirus Lockdowns: Rutgers Experts Available
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 9-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 4-Mar-2021 1:10 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 9-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise:Video Embedded yearofcovid-resilience-on-the-front-lines
VIDEO
Released: 4-Mar-2021 1:05 PM EST
#YearofCOVID: Resilience on the Front Lines
 Cedars-Sinai

Vibeke Hirsch, RN, a nurse at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, vividly remembers the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when she had more questions than answers and returned home depleted after 12-hour shifts in her COVID-19 unit—longing only to take her dog, Dozer, for a quick walk and then go to sleep.
Released: 4-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST
Fast-tracking clinical trials, vaccine delivery, and personal protective equipment through engineering: Live virtual event for March 11, 3PM ET
 Newswise

Fast-tracking clinical trials, vaccine delivery, and personal protective equipment through engineering: Live virtual event for March 11, 3PM ET

Comment
Newswise: How S&T’s Past Bioagent Research Informs Current and Future Pandemic Response
Released: 4-Mar-2021 11:55 AM EST
How S&T’s Past Bioagent Research Informs Current and Future Pandemic Response
 Homeland Security's Science And Technology Directorate

S&T Past Research with anthrax bacteria, Ebola virus and other pathogens informs current and future pandemic response.

Comment
Newswise: One Year In, Rensselaer Experts Keep Addressing COVID-19 Challenges in Inventive Ways
Released: 4-Mar-2021 11:50 AM EST
One Year In, Rensselaer Experts Keep Addressing COVID-19 Challenges in Inventive Ways
 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Over the course of the last year, Rensselaer experts have made many meaningful contributions to the understanding of — and response to — the COVID-19 crisis. Here is a list of pandemic-related topics they can address.

Comment
Newswise: Equitably Allocating COVID-19 Vaccine
Released: 4-Mar-2021 11:45 AM EST
Equitably Allocating COVID-19 Vaccine
 University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Equitable implementation of COVID‐19 vaccine delivery is a national and global priority, with a strong focus on reducing existing disparities and not creating new disparities. But while a framework has been recognized for equitable allocation of COVID‐19 vaccine that acknowledges the rights and interests of sexual and gender minorities (SGM), it fails to identify strategies or data to achieve that goal.

Showing results

110 of 5042

close
1.43287