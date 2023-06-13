Newswise — An innovative machine-learning research has unveiled optimal drug mixtures to hinder the recurrence of COVID-19 post a primary infection. Interestingly, these combinations vary among individual patients.

Leveraging authentic hospital data from China, the study led by UC Riverside has discovered that personal attributes such as age, weight, and coexisting conditions play a pivotal role in determining the most efficacious drug combinations for minimizing the likelihood of COVID-19 recurrence. This significant revelation has been documented in the esteemed journal Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

The origin of the data from China holds significance for two notable reasons. Firstly, in the United States, COVID-19 patients typically receive treatment involving one or two drugs. However, during the initial stages of the pandemic, Chinese doctors had the flexibility to prescribe up to eight distinct drugs, facilitating a broader analysis of various drug combinations. Secondly, COVID-19 patients in China are required to undergo quarantine in government-operated hotels following their hospital discharge. This systematic approach allows researchers to gain insights into reinfection rates in a more structured manner.

Xinping Cui, a study author and statistics professor at UCR, emphasized the uniqueness and significance of this research by stating, "That makes this study unique and interesting. You can't get this kind of data anywhere else in the world."

The study project commenced in April 2020, approximately one month after the onset of the pandemic. During that period, the majority of studies were primarily focused on analyzing death rates. However, doctors in Shenzhen, a city near Hong Kong, expressed a greater concern regarding recurrence rates since fewer individuals in that region were experiencing fatal outcomes.

Jiayu Liao, co-author of the study and associate professor of bioengineering, shared a surprising observation, stating, "Surprisingly, nearly 30% of patients became positive again within 28 days of being released from the hospital." This finding underscores the significance of understanding and addressing the potential for COVID-19 recurrence among patients post-hospitalization.

The study incorporated data from over 400 COVID-19 patients, with an average age of 45. The majority of individuals had moderate cases of the virus, and there was an equal distribution between genders within the group. The patients received treatment primarily consisting of different combinations of antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immune-modulating drugs, including options such as interferon or hydroxychloroquine.

The varying success of different drug combinations among demographic groups can be attributed to the distinct mechanisms by which the virus operates.

Liao explained that COVID-19 has the ability to suppress interferon, which is a protein produced by cells to hinder the invasion of viruses. With the suppression of interferon, the virus can replicate more freely until it triggers an immune response in the body, potentially leading to tissue damage. This mechanism sheds light on the destructive nature of the virus when the immune system's defenses are compromised.

Individuals with pre-existing weakened immune systems necessitated the inclusion of an immune-boosting drug in their treatment regimen to effectively combat the COVID-19 infection. On the other hand, younger individuals tend to experience an overactive immune response upon infection, which can result in excessive tissue inflammation and, in severe cases, mortality. Therefore, younger patients require the incorporation of an immune suppressant as part of their treatment to prevent such detrimental outcomes.

Liao emphasized the need to reevaluate the approach to treatment, as the medical community often tends to provide a single solution for individuals aged 18 and above. It is crucial to reconsider the impact of age variations, as well as the presence of other underlying conditions such as diabetes and obesity. By taking these factors into account, a more personalized and tailored approach to treatment can be developed, leading to improved outcomes for patients.

In drug efficacy tests, scientists often employ a standard approach of conducting clinical trials where individuals with the same disease and similar baseline characteristics are randomly assigned to either treatment or control groups. However, this traditional method overlooks the influence of other medical conditions that may impact the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the drug, particularly within specific sub-groups.

Since the study incorporated real-world data, the researchers took necessary measures to account for various factors that could potentially influence the observed outcomes. For instance, if a particular drug combination was predominantly administered to older individuals and demonstrated ineffectiveness, it would be challenging to ascertain whether the drug itself is responsible or if the age factor played a significant role. By considering and adjusting for such confounding factors, the researchers aimed to mitigate the potential for misleading conclusions and obtain a more accurate assessment of the drug combinations' efficacy.

Cui highlighted the innovative approach employed in the study to address the issue of confounding factors by virtually matching individuals with similar characteristics who received different treatment combinations. This technique allowed the researchers to generalize the effectiveness of treatment combinations across different subgroups. By utilizing this method, the study aimed to overcome the challenges posed by confounding factors and provide more reliable insights into the efficacy of various treatment combinations.

Although our understanding of COVID-19 has improved over time, and the availability of vaccines has significantly reduced death rates, there is still a great deal to learn about effective treatments and strategies for preventing reinfections. Recognizing the growing concern regarding recurrence, Cui expressed hope that the findings of this study can be utilized to guide medical decisions and improve patient outcomes. By leveraging these results, it is anticipated that further progress can be made in addressing the challenges associated with COVID-19 treatment and reinfection prevention.

Machine learning has proven to be a valuable tool in various aspects related to COVID-19, including disease diagnosis, vaccine development, drug design, and the recent analysis of multi-drug combinations. Liao anticipates that the role of machine learning will continue to expand significantly in the future. As the technology advances and more data becomes available, it holds the potential to make even greater contributions to understanding and combating the challenges posed by COVID-19. Its ability to analyze complex datasets, identify patterns, and generate insights can aid researchers and healthcare professionals in making informed decisions and developing effective strategies for the ongoing fight against the virus.

Liao expressed that, in the field of medicine, machine learning and artificial intelligence have yet to unleash their full potential, but he strongly believes that their impact will be profound in the future. He cited this project as a compelling illustration of the transformative power of these technologies in advancing personalized medicine.