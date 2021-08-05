Coronavirus News Source

University of California San Diego Health

Organ Transplant Recipients Significantly Protected by COVID-19 Vaccination

5-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT, by University of California San Diego Health contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — In a Brief Communication, published July 29, 2021 in the journal Transplant Infectious Disease, a team of physician-scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that solid organ transplant recipients who were vaccinated experienced an almost 80 percent reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated counterparts during the same time.

“Persons who have received an organ transplant are considered to be at increased risk for COVID-19 and for a severe outcome because their immune systems are necessarily suppressed to ensure their transplants are successful and lasting,” said Saima Aslam, MD, professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and medical director of the Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Disease Service at UC San Diego Health. “These findings offer strong evidence that getting vaccinated provides significant protection.”

The researchers examined clinical data from the UC San Diego Health transplant registry from January 1, 2021 through June 2, 2021, encompassing 2,151 solid organ transplant recipients, including kidney, liver, lung and heart. Of this total number, 912 patients were fully vaccinated and 1,239 were controls (1,151 were unvaccinated and 88 partially vaccinated). Nearly 70 percent of the vaccinated patients received the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna).

During the study period, there were 65 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among the organ recipients: four among fully vaccinated individuals and 61 among the controls (two involving partially vaccinated individuals). There were no deaths among the breakthrough COVID-19 cases, but two among the 61 control cases.

“These findings are encouraging for a couple of reasons,” said co-author Kristin Mekeel, MD, chief of Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery at UC San Diego Health. “First, it demonstrates real world clinical effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in a vulnerable population. Second, the effectiveness is better than expected, given that studies have found that only about half of solid organ transplant recipients develop detectable anti-spike antibodies after vaccination."

Aslam said the results underscore the importance for transplant patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to not focus on antibody levels alone. “However, vaccine protection is not perfect and so it’s important to continue to mask and socially isolate as well, and to encourage household members to get vaccinated, especially given the current COVID-19 surge in San Diego.”

The authors noted several limitations of the study: It involved retrospective data collection, was a single center report and there was potential for under-reporting by some patients of their vaccination status. They also noted that almost half of the study population was not vaccinated during the study period, underscoring the need for improved outreach to the transplant community regarding the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Center for Transplantation at UC San Diego Health is a national hub of clinical expertise and research, and the region's leader in transplantation. UC San Diego Health’s heart, lung, liver and kidney transplant programs were all ranked among the best-performing in the nation for one-year survival rates in the latest Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients report.

Co-authors include: Eric Adler and Susan J. Little, both at UC San Diego.

###

Disclosures: Aslam has received honoraria from Gilead and Merck unrelated to this study, is an unpaid consultant for BioMx , and has received grant funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Little has received grant funding from Gilead Sciences.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Transplant Infectious Disease

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Immunology Infectious Diseases Surgery Transplantation Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Vaccination Immunology Organ Transplantation Surgery Infectious Disease Public Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
1.74799