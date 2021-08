Os anticorpos monoclonais ajudam os pacientes com COVID-19 a evitar a hospitalização

Released: 9-Aug-2021 8:55 AM EDT

“Survival Kit” Relieves COVID-19 Patients’ Anxiety while Waiting for Hospital Beds

Chula Engineering has come up with an idea to help COVID-19 patients handle the crisis of hospital bed shortage and the overflowing number of patients by providing them with “a survival kit” complete with essential items and guidelines for self-care at home, as well as communication channels with officials while waiting for their beds. This is to help relieve the patients’ anxiety and to enable the community to survive the crisis together.