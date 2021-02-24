Coronavirus News Source

Pandemic compounds psychosocial issues for sexual, gender minorities (SGM)

Research by Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing scientist and collaborators suggests SGM adults bearing extra burden of anxiety during COVID-19 isolation
Case Western Reserve University
24-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST, by Case Western Reserve University
favorite_border

Newswise — CLEVELAND—The weight of isolation and loss of social connection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded existing psychosocial-emotional issues already experienced by adults who identify as sexual or gender minorities (SGM). 

And while many people globally and across the United States—regardless of their gender identity—are experiencing pandemic anxiety at some level, those who identify as SGM appear to have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic both physically and mentally. 

Those are among the findings by Scott Emory Moore, an assistant professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University, and research partner Kelly Wierenga, an assistant professor at the Indiana University School of Nursing. 

Their work was recently published in the Journal of Homosexuality, which had put out a call for COVID-19-related research. Three others contributed to the work: Dana Prince, an assistant professor at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve; Laura Janine Mintz, MD, a doctor in internal medicine/pediatrics at MetroHealth Medical System; and Braveheart Gillani, a graduate student at the Mandel school. 

“The reason we thought this was important enough to study in the very beginning was that this isolation being foisted upon people would function as a prevention mechanism—that it could prevent SGM adults from addressing existing and well documented mental health differences they experience,” Moore said. “And the study shows that those differences were exacerbated during the first three months of the pandemic. 

“This paper basically codifies what a lot of people in sex-gender minority community have been feeling.” 

The researchers also found that SGM respondents experienced: 

  • More frequent COVID-19-associated physical symptoms and depression and anxiety symptoms.
  • A significantly higher proportion of depression and anxiety scores exceeding the threshold for what would be of clinical concern, "indicating that the person qualifies for further assessment for depression and/or anxiety" 

Moore and Wierenga conducted an online survey of 1,380 adults in the United States—290 who identified as SGM and 1,090 who did not (cisgender heterosexual)—from March 23 to June 20, 2020. 

They asked participants about perceived social support and about both physical and psychological symptoms. They also asked about participants’ “ruminating,” or continuously thinking the same thoughts, usually sad or dark, which may lead to poorer mental health outcomes.  

“What we want to draw attention to is that the life-saving measures of social-distancing may have a real and lasting impact on interactions between people and may affect mental health,” Wierenga said. 

Many SGM adults may have already experienced isolation from their families, particularly their biological parents, Moore said. 

“Many SGM people will refer to ‘family of choice,’ meaning that they get their needed support from a variety of people who are not always blood relatives,” Moore said. “But the pandemic has taken away much of their access to that family of choice.” 

The added layer of isolation from having to stay mostly at home during the pandemic, or the closing of social outlets such as LGBTQ centers or restaurants and bars, increased anxiety and diminished available social support. 

“It is critical that we recognize the social and emotional needs of individuals are unique, and that there are groups who are suffering disproportionately,” Wierenga said. “Less access to our family members means many people face a difficult choice between socializing against health care provider recommendations or isolation.” 

Since the online survey was conducted over only the first three months of the pandemic, Moore said, the experiences of SGM adults are likely more acute over time, and that the social networks themselves are being affected.

LGBTQ centers are reportedly seeing a decrease in donations, he said, but those services will be needed as much as ever after the pandemic eases. He suggested that policymakers and anyone with any kind of acquaintance, friendship or relationship with someone who identifies as SGM should be aware and considering how to help bridge the gap. 

“We all can be interventionists,” Moore said. “We can all reach out to someone who needs human interaction.”

 

###

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,700 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Pandemic compounds psychosocial issues for sexual, gender minorities (SGM)

Credit: Case Western Reserve University

Caption: Scott Emory Moore

Newswise: Pandemic compounds psychosocial issues for sexual, gender minorities (SGM)

Credit: Indiana University School of Nursiing

Caption: Kelly Wierenga

CITATIONS

Journal of Homosexuality

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Gender Issues LGBTQ Issues Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
sgm Gender sexual gender minorities COVID -19 Covid-19 and depression COVID-19 and psychological impact
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4959
Released: 24-Feb-2021 5:45 PM EST
SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
'Trending' doctors' notes could help hospitals predict COVID-19 surges
 NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre

A new study, published today in Nature Digital Medicine, found that 'natural language processing' (NLP) of information routinely recorded by doctors - as part of patients' electronic health records - reveal vital trends that could help clinical teams forecast and plan for surges in patients.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
Abnormal sodium levels in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 predict death or respiratory failure
Endocrine Society

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and abnormal sodium levels in the blood have an increased risk of experiencing respiratory failure or dying, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Falling Globally and in the U.S., Survey Finds
 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The percentage of people globally who say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine has fallen in recent weeks, even as tens of millions of doses have been administered around the world, new survey data suggest.

Comment
24-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
The impact of face masks on heart rate and oxygenation
 University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Researchers at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital published new findings today that wearing a face mask – either a cloth mask or a surgical mask – did not impair the ability of subjects to get air in and out of their bodies.

Comment
Newswise: Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center First Hospital in the World to Use Innovative ECMO Technology to Treat Patient with COVID-19
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center First Hospital in the World to Use Innovative ECMO Technology to Treat Patient with COVID-19
 Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in the world to use a new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system to treat and improve breathing for a patient with COVID-19.

Comment
23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
Politicized Pandemic Shaped Compliance with Social Distancing
 Ohio State University

Politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic had a powerful influence over adherence to social distancing guidelines in the United States and why people did, or did not, comply during the lockdown days, a new study has found.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 1:30 PM EST
Reddit shows people with kidney stones have been less likely to seek treatment during pandemic
 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

UCLA researchers found that patients’ decision-making about how and when to seek treatment for kidney stones was driven by logistical barriers and patients’ reluctance to risk exposure to COVID-19 in health care facilities.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Risk Factors for Healthcare Workers: Race, Ethnicity
Released: 24-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST
COVID-19 Risk Factors for Healthcare Workers: Race, Ethnicity
 Cedars-Sinai

Healthcare workers might not be so different from the general population in the factors that determine their risk of getting COVID-19. A new study led by Cedars-Sinai shows that healthcare workers are more likely to have antibodies to COVID-19 in their blood if they are African American or Latino or have hypertension.
Released: 24-Feb-2021 11:55 AM EST
Alternating lockdown strategy can help defeat COVID-19 and sustain socio-economic activity
 Bar-Ilan University

Social distancing - from mobility restrictions to complete lockdowns -- can take many weeks, possibly even months, a potentially devastating outcome for social and economic stability.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4959

close
1.47736