Coronavirus News Source

Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague

27-Jul-2021 12:05 AM EDT, by University of South Australia
favorite_border

Newswise — Neighbours singing from balconies above empty Spanish streets, apartment windows filled with people clapping for carers in the UK, a man running a marathon in his living room in China – people living in small homes became some of the iconic images of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have also brought renewed focus on the link between town planning, health and the importance of the humble public park.

In Australia, ten per cent of the population live in an apartment according to the last census, a figure that has risen steadily over the past 25 years.

But University of South Australia architectural historian Dr Julie Collins says that, if history is anything to go by, the COVID-19 pandemic could have a lasting impact on how – and where – we live.

In a recently published paper, Dr Collins and co-author, social epidemiologist Dr Peter Lekkas from the University of Edinburgh, explore the influence on the built environment of one of the most infectious and deadly diseases of the 19th and early 20th centuries – tuberculosis.

Focusing on South Australia as a case study, Dr Collins says the disease has shaped the State we know today.

“Like COVID-19, prior to vaccine development, tuberculosis had no cure, so prevention and treatment relied on behavioural and environmental interventions,” she says.

“Light, air and space were central to treatment regimens, forming the basis for the environmental planning ideas put forward by reformers who hoped to create a healthier environment in the fight against tuberculosis.  

“A key finding from our study was just how closely town planning and public health professionals worked when faced with an epidemic like tuberculosis as barriers between the professions dissolved.

“This resulted in health lying at the heart of many strategies to improve the built environment in South Australia – the layout of towns and spaces we see today were suggested by doctors, architects and town planners in the early twentieth century.

“Take our city streets – the design, width and composition of many were directly connected with the crusade to prevent tuberculosis. The laying of woodblocks and later the asphalting of roads increased when it was promoted that dust was linked with disease spread.”

Other reminders of the so-called ‘white plague’ in South Australia include two sanatoria in the suburb of Belair – Kalyra (1895) and Nunyara (1902), purpose built as open-air treatment locations for pulmonary tuberculosis.

Today lockdowns and quarantine are common strategies used by governments around the world to contain COVID-19, bringing to light issues around social distancing, overcrowding and access to nature, particularly in urban centres where apartment living is common.

Dr Collins says COVID-19 has put renewed attention on the need for town planners to work with health professionals to create built environments that promote health and wellbeing.  

“The experiences of 2020 have highlighted the importance of the designed environment for public health, prompting calls from professional bodies – both medical and design – for better city planning and architecture to counter current infectious disease threats and those of the future,” she says.

“Green and natural spaces, and public parks and gardens – a common element of garden suburb design and comprehensive town planning of the past – are now back on the agenda with issues of access and amenity, to both green space and adequate housing, again gaining prominence.”

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Planning Perspectives. March 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Health In the Home Infectious Diseases Coronavirus Australian News All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Architecture architecture + design Pandemic Tuberculosis Built Environment
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6084
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Highly Potent, Stable Nanobodies Stop SARS-CoV-2
 Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Psychological Consequences of COVID-19 in Health Care
 University of Bonn

Physicians, nursing staff, medical technical assistants, and pastoral workers in hospitals: they have all been placed under severe strain by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Why Lockdown in Africa Does Not Work as a First COVID-19 Pandemic Response
 University of Johannesburg

In an African pandemic it is more productive to consider lockdowns, after using other non-medical measures first, Especially in countries with high levels of poverty and corruption, says Prof Nicholas Ngepah, a Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded how-to-talk-with-people-who-are-not-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 Cedars-Sinai

Even though she has asthma, putting her at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, Angela Reeves-Flores, 33, waited until a week ago to get vaccinated.
Newswise: Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
 Cornell University

A new study from Cornell University finds the nationwide lockdown India imposed last year in response to COVID-19 caused disruptions that negatively impacted women’s nutrition.
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Research Highlights for July 28, 2021
 University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a newly discovered protein that controls B cell survival, understanding epigenetic changes in malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs) and melanoma, identifying a protein that protect genome stability, developing novel cell therapies for COVID-19, a new option for treating neuropathic pain, exosome delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 to pancreatic cancer, discovering how cancer cells tolerate aneuploidy and the role of health disparities in long-term survival of adolescent and young adult patients with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Study Reveals Characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
 University of Kentucky

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry provides foundational information about SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 28-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
 University of Illinois Chicago

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are developing a potential treatment for COVID-19, thanks to a $6 million technology and therapeutic development award from the U.S. Department of Defense supporting pre-clinical animal studies.

Comment
Newswise: Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
Released: 28-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
 Chulalongkorn University

Cumulative stress, denial, and chronic depression are the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Psychological Wellness, Chulalongkorn University recommends ways to cope by harnessing positive energy from our heart.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6084

close
1.46569