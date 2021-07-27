Coronavirus News Source

Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague

27-Jul-2021 12:05 AM EDT, by University of South Australia
favorite_border

Newswise — Neighbours singing from balconies above empty Spanish streets, apartment windows filled with people clapping for carers in the UK, a man running a marathon in his living room in China – people living in small homes became some of the iconic images of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have also brought renewed focus on the link between town planning, health and the importance of the humble public park.

In Australia, ten per cent of the population live in an apartment according to the last census, a figure that has risen steadily over the past 25 years.

But University of South Australia architectural historian Dr Julie Collins says that, if history is anything to go by, the COVID-19 pandemic could have a lasting impact on how – and where – we live.

In a recently published paper, Dr Collins and co-author, social epidemiologist Dr Peter Lekkas from the University of Edinburgh, explore the influence on the built environment of one of the most infectious and deadly diseases of the 19th and early 20th centuries – tuberculosis.

Focusing on South Australia as a case study, Dr Collins says the disease has shaped the State we know today.

“Like COVID-19, prior to vaccine development, tuberculosis had no cure, so prevention and treatment relied on behavioural and environmental interventions,” she says.

“Light, air and space were central to treatment regimens, forming the basis for the environmental planning ideas put forward by reformers who hoped to create a healthier environment in the fight against tuberculosis.  

“A key finding from our study was just how closely town planning and public health professionals worked when faced with an epidemic like tuberculosis as barriers between the professions dissolved.

“This resulted in health lying at the heart of many strategies to improve the built environment in South Australia – the layout of towns and spaces we see today were suggested by doctors, architects and town planners in the early twentieth century.

“Take our city streets – the design, width and composition of many were directly connected with the crusade to prevent tuberculosis. The laying of woodblocks and later the asphalting of roads increased when it was promoted that dust was linked with disease spread.”

Other reminders of the so-called ‘white plague’ in South Australia include two sanatoria in the suburb of Belair – Kalyra (1895) and Nunyara (1902), purpose built as open-air treatment locations for pulmonary tuberculosis.

Today lockdowns and quarantine are common strategies used by governments around the world to contain COVID-19, bringing to light issues around social distancing, overcrowding and access to nature, particularly in urban centres where apartment living is common.

Dr Collins says COVID-19 has put renewed attention on the need for town planners to work with health professionals to create built environments that promote health and wellbeing.  

“The experiences of 2020 have highlighted the importance of the designed environment for public health, prompting calls from professional bodies – both medical and design – for better city planning and architecture to counter current infectious disease threats and those of the future,” she says.

“Green and natural spaces, and public parks and gardens – a common element of garden suburb design and comprehensive town planning of the past – are now back on the agenda with issues of access and amenity, to both green space and adequate housing, again gaining prominence.”

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Planning Perspectives. March 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Health In the Home Infectious Diseases Coronavirus Australian News All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Architecture architecture + design Pandemic Tuberculosis Built Environment
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6072
Newswise: California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
Released: 27-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Behind the COVID-19 Diagnostic for Testing Hundreds of People at a Time
 The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

Hertz Fellow Cameron Myhrvold and colleagues are advancing research that started long before the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
T cell response not critical for immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from COVID-19
 American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

New research conducted in monkeys reveals that T cells are not critical for the recovery of primates from acute COVID-19 infections.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:45 AM EDT
mRNA Vaccinations vs COVID-19 Risk in Teens – Vaccinations are Safer
 Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University researchers have demonstrated that the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12-17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly 6 times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The risk for myocarditis/pericarditis among girls (ages 12-17) is 21 times greater from COVID-19 than from vaccines.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Twitter Study Tracks Early Days of COVID-19 Pandemic in U.S.
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York studied Twitter communications to understand the societal impact of COVID-19 in the United States during the early days of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
A First Report of COVID-19 Orbital Involvement Is Reported in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

A severe skin infection in the orbital area (around the eye) may represent an unusual complication of COVID-19, according to a patient report published in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Newswise: “Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
Released: 27-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
“Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
 Chulalongkorn University

Chula Pharmacy prepares to test “Baiya Vaccine” a Thai vaccine against COVID–19 by “Baiya Phytofarm“, a Chula startup. The vaccines have been produced at the first plant in Asia that manufactures plant–based vaccines for humans. Clinical trials with volunteers and the research for the second–generation vaccine to fight the virus variants are to commence in September 2021.

Comment
Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
 West Virginia University

Comment
Newswise: Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 AM EDT
Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague
University of South Australia

University of South Australia architectural historian Dr Julie Collins says that, if history is anything to go by, the COVID-19 pandemic could have a lasting impact on how – and where – we live.

Comment
Newswise: Rush University Medical Center Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Workers
Released: 26-Jul-2021 5:25 PM EDT
Rush University Medical Center Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Workers
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center will require all staff, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6072

close
1.92793