Newswise — WASHINGTON (May 10, 2023) – New research from the Developing Brain Institute at Children’s National Hospital indicates that maternal stress levels increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing alterations in the placenta's composition, consistency, and other attributes in expectant mothers. The placenta serves as a crucial link between mothers and their fetuses.

Scientific Reports has published the research, which sheds light on the often-overlooked relationship between the psychological well-being of pregnant women and the placenta's well-being, a vital organ that forms during pregnancy to nourish and safeguard fetuses. The study is currently investigating the potential long-term effects on children's neurodevelopment.

According to Catherine Limperopoulos, Ph.D., head and director of the Developing Brain Institute, which spearheaded the investigation, "Mothers were subjected to a barrage of detrimental stressors during the pandemic, such as social isolation, apprehension of mortality, financial instability, and others." "We now understand that this crucial organ was altered in numerous mothers, and it is crucial that we continue to examine the potential consequences on children who were born during this global public health emergency."

Dr. Limperopoulos and her team conducted a comparison of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of 165 expectant mothers who were pregnant before March 2020 to 63 women who became pregnant during the pandemic. The women who became pregnant during the pandemic were not knowingly exposed to COVID-19 and recorded considerably higher scores on stress and depression questionnaires. These women were recruited at Children's National as part of a clinical study designed to alleviate the elevated stress levels experienced by pregnant women during the pandemic.

The placenta is a transient organ that develops throughout pregnancy to supply oxygen, nutrients, and immune defense to fetuses, and its condition is essential for fetal well-being. The data revealed significant variations in the growth and development of the placenta among pregnant women during the pandemic, particularly when compared to placental growth and development among women who were pregnant before the pandemic. Changes in placental growth and development were linked to the infant's birth weight at delivery. Most notably, these changes appear to be linked to maternal stress and depression symptoms.

The study's conclusions indicate that the disruptions identified in placental development in the womb might impact the placenta's capacity to maintain fetal health and well-being. Dr. Limperopoulos stated, "We are still tracking these mother-baby pairs to assess the long-term functional implications of these placental alterations during pregnancy."

Research has demonstrated that the placenta can adapt to negative changes in maternal health and environmental factors. However, disturbances in placental function may affect infant brain development and impact children's neurobehavior and temperament.

Dr. Limperopoulos's research on the impact of the pandemic on childbirth builds on her extensive work exploring the effects of maternal stress on fetuses, including its harmful effects on brain structure and biochemistry. She is also developing treatments and interventions to improve support for new families. Her program, DC Mother-Baby Wellness, collaborates with community partners to offer comprehensive care to pregnant and new mothers with high scores for stress, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Limperopoulos emphasized that maternal stress, when detected early, is a controllable risk factor that can be addressed through psychotherapy, social support, and other individualized, evidence-based interventions. She stated, "We anticipate further research in this field to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms behind these biological changes and to identify the requirements of mothers and children who are born during pandemics, natural disasters, and other highly stressful situations."

About Children’s National Hospital

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children’s hospital in the nation. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the sixth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National Hospital relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.