Coronavirus News Source

Patients of Asian and black backgrounds more likely to die from COVID, large study reveals

Patients of Asian and black backgrounds suffered disproportionate rates of premature death from COVID-19, according to a study of 1,737 patients by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust
22-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST, by Queen Mary University of London
favorite_border

Newswise — Patients of Asian and black backgrounds suffered disproportionate rates of premature death from COVID-19, according to a study of 1,737 patients by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust.

The study, published in BMJ Open, is one of the most comprehensive studies exploring COVID-19 outcomes in black, Asian and minority ethnic populations so far reported, from one of the largest and most diverse UK hospital COVID-19 cohorts, representing a majority ethnically diverse population (only 35.2 per cent of patients identified as White ethnicity).

The work resulted from a new interdisciplinary collaboration between intensive care physicians and HIV physicians. The researchers looked at data from all patients aged 16 years or over with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and admitted to the five acute hospitals within Barts Health NHS Trust, between 1 January and 13 May 2020.

 

  • 1,737 patients were included in the analysis of whom 511 had died by day 30 (29 per cent).
  • 538 patients (31 per cent) were from Asian, 340 (20 per cent) black and 707 (40 per cent) white backgrounds.
  • Compared with white patients, those from minority ethnic backgrounds were younger and less frail.
  • Asian patients were 1.54 times more likely, and black patients 1.8 times more likely, to be admitted to ICU and to receive invasive ventilation, compared to white patients.
  • After adjustment for age and sex, patients from Asian backgrounds were 1.49 times more likely to die compared to those from white backgrounds, and patients from black backgrounds were 1.30 times more likely to die.
  • Asian and black patients experienced a 50-80 per cent increased risk of receiving mechanical ventilation in ICU compared with white patients of a similar age.

 

Dr Yize Wan, Clinical Lecturer at Queen Mary University of London and Specialty Registrar in Intensive Care Medicine & Anaesthesia at Barts Health NHS Trust said: "Our study shows the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black and Asian groups in the first peak. Black and Asian people admitted to Barts Health hospitals with COVID-19 were significantly younger in age, had greater acute disease severity, and higher mortality relative to white patients of the same age and baseline health.

"As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be seen within our community, the importance of responding to the ethnic disparities unmasked during the COVID-19 pandemic is crucial to prevent entrenching and inflicting them on future generations."

Dr Vanessa Apea, Consultant Physician in Sexual Health and HIV at Barts Health NHS Trust and Honorary Senior Lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, added: "Authentic community based participatory research to understand the drivers of these differences, and co-creation of solutions are key to achieving health equity in these communities."

The researchers caution that although the study had a large number of patients, it was not possible to assess a more detailed ethnicity breakdown and it may not reflect the vast heterogeneity within ethnic categories (such as Bangladeshi, Pakistani, black African or black Caribbean).

Separately, two of the research team - Dr Vanessa Apea and Professor Chloe Orkin from Queen Mary and Barts Health - are delivering a new study to understand why Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities are so badly affected by the COVID-19 virus and address the lower uptake of the vaccine by people in these groups.

The Amplifying Lives study, funded by Barts Charity, will gain deep insight into the causes of COVID-19 based on the lived experience of East London's racially diverse communities, through interviews and questionnaires. The researchers will work directly with local residents to understand their life before, and during, COVID-19.

###

 

About Queen Mary University of London

At Queen Mary University of London, we believe that a diversity of ideas helps us achieve the previously unthinkable.

In 1785, Sir William Blizard established England's first medical school, The London Hospital Medical College, to improve the health of east London's inhabitants. Together with St Bartholomew's Medical College, founded by John Abernethy in 1843 to help those living in the City of London, these two historic institutions are the bedrock of Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Today, Barts and The London continues to uphold this commitment to pioneering medical education and research. Being firmly embedded within our east London community, and with an approach that is driven by the specific health needs of our diverse population, is what makes Barts and The London truly distinctive.

Our local community offer to us a window to the world, ensuring that our ground-breaking research in cancer, cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases, and population health not only dramatically improves the outcomes for patients in London, but also has a far-reaching global impact.

This is just one of the many ways in which Queen Mary is continuing to push the boundaries of teaching, research and clinical practice, and helping us to achieve the previously unthinkable.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

BMJ Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Critical Care/Emergency Medicine COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4631
Newswise: SrikanthMicroNeedlePatch-1.jpg
Released: 22-Jan-2021 3:30 PM EST
No more needles?
 Washington University in St. Louis

Blood draws are no fun.They hurt. Veins can burst, or even roll — like they’re trying to avoid the needle, too.Oftentimes, doctors use blood samples to check for biomarkers of disease: antibodies that signal a viral or bacterial infection, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, or cytokines indicative of inflammation seen in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and sepsis.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 22-Jan-2021 2:25 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
20-Jan-2021 11:10 AM EST
UK public supports usage of tracking technology and immunity passports in global pandemic
 University of Bristol

New research suggests the majority of people in the UK are willing to use privacy-encroaching tracking technology and support the introduction of ‘immunity passports’ to protect themselves and others in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:55 PM EST
Covid lockdown loneliness linked to more depressive symptoms in older adults
 University of Exeter

Loneliness in adults aged 50 and over during the COVID-19 lockdown was linked to worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms, according to a large-scale online study.

Comment
Newswise: Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:05 PM EST
Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

At 30 weeks pregnant, most women would be putting the finishing touches on the nursery, rounding up remaining baby gear, and packing their hospital bag. But Jacqueline Parchem, MD, was faced with an additional task – deciding whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite limited data for pregnant women.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST
Patients of Asian and black backgrounds more likely to die from COVID, large study reveals
 Queen Mary University of London

Patients of Asian and black backgrounds suffered disproportionate rates of premature death from COVID-19, according to a study of 1,737 patients by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
Full-dose blood thinners decrease need for life support and improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in international trial
 University of Manitoba

Clinical trial finds that full-dose treatment with blood thinner reduces need for vital organ support in ICUs in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:55 AM EST
Rhesus macaques develop promising immune response to SARS-CoV-2
 University of California, Davis

In a promising result for the success of vaccines against COVID-19, rhesus macaque monkeys infected with the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 developed protective immune responses that might be reproduced with a vaccine.

Comment
Newswise: Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST
Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
 Rush University Medical Center

Essential for bone health, immune response and even memory and thinking, vitamin D may also be linked to preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 27-Jan-2021 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 22-Jan-2021 10:40 AM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 27-Jan-2021 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Showing results

110 of 4631

close
0.98058