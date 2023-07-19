Research Alert

In a review of 8,395 patients admitted with COVID-19, Yale School of Medicine researchers say patients with asthma had better outcomes and lower risk of death compared to people with no airway disease or those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Patients with COPD had more severe disease on average and higher mortality compared to those with asthma or those with no airway disease.

The findings suggest immune factors, like inflammation from airway diseases, impact COVID-19 severity.

Journal Link: Allergy & Clinical Immunology, July-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Allergy & Clinical Immunology, July-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Asthma Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Coronavirus Top Hit Stories
KEYWORDS
Asthma COVID -19 COVID-19 and asthma COPD COPD Mortality co-morbidities Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Respiratory Illness Respiratory Disease Coronavirus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You