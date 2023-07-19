In a review of 8,395 patients admitted with COVID-19, Yale School of Medicine researchers say patients with asthma had better outcomes and lower risk of death compared to people with no airway disease or those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Patients with COPD had more severe disease on average and higher mortality compared to those with asthma or those with no airway disease.

The findings suggest immune factors, like inflammation from airway diseases, impact COVID-19 severity.