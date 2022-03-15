Newswise — PHOENIX (March 19, 2022) – Gynecologic oncology patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have a high risk of cancer treatment delays, hospitalization, and death, with non-White race further increasing adverse outcomes, according to the results of a new study. The findings were presented today in a focused plenary at the hybrid Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, the premier scientific conference focused on the delivery of high-quality gynecologic cancer care.

The study followed 348 patients across 7 institutions who had a range of gynecologic cancers and concurrent COVID-19 infection. In these patients, delays or discontinuation of anti-cancer treatment due to COVID-19 occurred for 28% of patients, with chemotherapy and surgery being the most frequently delayed treatments. Among these patients, older age, having two or more comorbidities, and being of non-White race were associated with a higher likelihood of hospitalization, including intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Patients who died were also likely to be older or have active malignancy.

“While it is well-known that the pandemic has impacted the delivery of care in patients who have conditions other than COVID-19, including cancer, our study is the first to examine how a diagnosis of COVID-19 affects care and outcomes for gynecologic cancer patients,” said study leader Gretchen Glaser, MD, Mayo Clinic. “We found that concurrent COVID-19 had significant negative effects on these cancer patients, especially among those who identified as Black or Asian.”

Data on the patients’ demographics, disease severity, treatment type, outcomes and other measures were drawn from the SGO’s COVID-19 and Gynecologic Cancer Registry, a web-based data entry platform SGO developed to capture the clinical courses and cancer treatment-related effects in gynecologic cancer patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Cancer diagnoses included low- and high-grade endometrial, high-grade ovarian, cervical, vulvar and other gynecologic cancers. At the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, 37% of patients had active malignancies and 25% were receiving anti-cancer treatment. Most patients identified as White (71%), Black/African American (18%) or Asian (2%).

A total of 101 patients (29%) were hospitalized, 18 of whom were admitted to the ICU, and 8 of the hospitalized patients (8%) died of COVID-19 complications. Across the entire cohort of 312 patients, 17 (5%) had died by 30 days after COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Additional studies are needed to examine the long-term outcomes and mortality in gynecologic cancer patients who also have COVID-19, with particular attention given to identifying the reasons for the disproportionate effect that concurrence has on patients of non-White race,” Glaser said.



