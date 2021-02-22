Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch

Payment Protection Program Reform: Maryland Smith Expert (Former U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy) Available

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
22-Feb-2021 3:15 PM EST, by University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
favorite_border

This week, President Biden is announcing changes to the Paycheck Protection Program that include a two-week window that allows only businesses with fewer than 20 employees to apply for loans.

Michael Faulkender, professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, is available to share his insights about the program, which has largely been popular on both sides of the aisle. 

Faulkender (bio) served as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and Chief Economist of the United States Department of the Treasury from 2019 to 2021. In that role, he advised the secretary on domestic and international issues that impacted the economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he assisted in negotiating the CARES Act and was the senior Treasury official who led the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). 

In addition, he chaired the Social Security and Medicare working group that develops the economic and demographic assumptions that are used in the annual Trustees reports and he also chaired the interagency taskforce on Long-Term Care Insurance.

Formerly the associate dean of master’s programs at Maryland Smith, Faulkender’s research focuses on empirical corporate finance in the areas of capital structure, risk management, corporate liquidity, and executive compensation. 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics Entrepreneurship Government/Law Coronavirus U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Payment Protection Program Michael Faulkender Robert H Smith School Of Business University Of Maryland US Treasury Department biden administration Financial Policy Economic Policy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4941
Released: 23-Feb-2021 5:25 PM EST
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Provides Helpful Tips for Returning to School
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

And while students and parents alike are looking forward to the return to in-person learning, a child and adolescent psychiatry expert at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt says they should expect some challenges.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 24-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST Released to reporters: 23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 24-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy not linked with still birth or baby death
 Imperial College London

COVID-19 infection in pregnancy is not associated with stillbirth or early neonatal death, according to a new study.

Comment
Newswise: New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
 Washington University in St. Louis

A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has uncovered a previously unknown role for exosomes in inflammatory respiratory diseases. The study has implications for finding new therapies. Exosomes are tiny compartments released from cells that carry different types of cargo, including inflammatory chemicals called cytokines that can drive lung disease.

Comment
Newswise: 256808_web.jpg
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:25 PM EST
Researchers reveal genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19
 National Research University - Higher School of Economics (HSE)

HSE University researchers have become the first in the world to discover genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19. The results of the study were published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.﻿

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Media Alert—Feb. 23 Virtual Press Briefing
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
Leinco Technologies, Inc., and La Jolla Institute for Immunology announce license agreement
La Jolla Institute for Immunology

La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), one of the leading research organizations dedicated to studying the immune system announced today that it has signed a licensing agreement with Leinco Technologies, Inc., a premier developer and manufacturer of leading-edge recombinant proteins, antibodies, and conjugates.

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
New Cornell Tech course helping cities reboot
 Cornell University

Finding innovative solutions for cities’ most pressing problems is a primary goal of the new Urban Tech Hub, part of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
Study Finds COVID Risk Communication Targeting Younger Adults May Have Biggest Impact
 North Carolina State University

A study of adults in the United States suggests that the biggest boost in COVID-19 risk reduction would stem from communication efforts aimed at raising awareness of COVID-19 risks among U.S. adults under the age of 40.

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 11:50 AM EST
Innate immune system worsens the situation in severe COVID-19
 Uppsala University

In patients with severe COVID-19, the innate immune system overreacts.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4941

close
1.57232