About The Study: Listening to music in daily life was significantly associated with lower levels of stress during the COVID-19 lockdown period in this study of 711 adults. Music listening was also significantly associated with improved mood, particularly for those with elevated chronic stress during the pandemic.  

Authors: Anja C. Feneberg, Ph.D., and Urs M. Nater, Ph.D., of the University of Vienna, are the corresponding authors.

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

