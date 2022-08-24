Newswise — As we approach the time of year when students switch from vacation mode to school mode, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center experts are available for interviews on a variety of back-to-school-related topics to share advice for a smooth start to the new school year.

Returning to Routine

Breaks from school bring changes in routine, and schedules shift for many kids. Nakiya Showell, M.D., M.H.S., M.P.H., medical director of the Johns Hopkins Harriet Lane Clinic, and Kate Connor, M.D., M.S.P.H., medical director of the Johns Hopkins Rales Center for the Integration of Health and Education, can discuss adjusting bedtime routines and share recommendations to make the mornings before school easier. Experts can also discuss making sure vaccinations are up to date.

Navigating COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic adds another layer of complexity to returning to the classroom. Nakiya Showell, M.D., M.H.S., M.P.H., and Kate Connor, M.D., M.S.P.H., are available to offer suggestions for coping with COVID-19 during this school year, including advice on mask-wearing, vaccinations, what to do if your child gets sick and other safety precautions.

Managing Nerves

Returning to the classroom can stir up a range of emotions, from excitement to anxiety. Joseph McGuire, Ph.D., M.A., child psychologist at the Children’s Center, is able to discuss tips to combat first-day jitters, such as visiting school before the first day. He can provide advice on how to talk to kids about their feelings as school begins, as well as give tips to navigate nervousness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fueling for Schooling

To thrive in school both physically and mentally, kids need a balanced diet. Lisa Wellnitz, M.S, R.D., clinical dietitian specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, can speak to how parents can fuel their growing kids — including tips for meal planning and building balanced lunches, as well as the importance of breakfast.

Connor, McGuire, Showell and Wellnitz are available for media interviews on back-to-school-related topics.