Coronavirus News Source

Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy

Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)
10-Aug-2021 10:30 AM EDT, by Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)
favorite_border

 

Newswise — The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship. The paper "Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy" published in the prestigious international journal "Animals" is a multidisciplinary study born from the synergy between the Veterinary Physiology and Ethology group of the Federico II University of Naples, coordinated by Prof. Luigi Avallone, from the Department of Developmental and Socialization Psychology, La Sapienza of Rome, from the Sbarro Institute of Philadelphia, from the University of Siena with Prof. Antonio Giordano.

“The realization of the study,” say Francesca Ciani and Danila d'Angelo, researchers of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production of the University of Naples Federico II, “was possible thanks to the availability of over 2000 dog owners, who contributed by filling in voluntarily an online questionnaire active in the Italian territory. We asked a series of questions aimed at understanding how owners have assessed the quality of life of their dog during the restrictions and how these could affect the emotional states and well-being of the dogs.”

Andrea Chirico, researcher at the Department of Developmental and Socialization Psychology, of La Sapienza in Rome, explains that, “an adapted version of the Monash Dog-Owner Relationship Scale has been validated in Italian. The Monash scale includes three subscales relating to separate dimensions of the human-dog relationship, identified as owner-dog interaction, perceived emotional closeness and perceived costs. 

“Furthermore,” concludes Chirico, “the proposed questionnaire was validated for the first time in Italy by our research group, and can now be used for further future investigations."

Luigi Avallone, professor of Veterinary Physiology of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production of the University of Naples Federico II, highlights that, "the data that emerged from our investigation help us to better understand the complexity of the bond that characterizes the human-dog. The dog, in fact, makes use of a reference figure to overcome complex situations and anguish. It is also true that man, through a process of emotional osmosis, derives pleasure from the presence of the pet and from the affective areas that distinguish the relationship with our animals.”

“The picture that emerges from our work is perfectly in line with the One Welfare approach,” concludes Antonio Giordano, Director and Founder of the Sbarro Institute in Philadelphia, USA, and professor of Anatomy and Pathological Histology at the University of Siena, “ which implies the existence of a two-way connection between the well-being and health of humans and non-human animals.”

 

 

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The Sbarro Health Research Organization is a non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and related chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism (www.shro.org)

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Animals

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Pets Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 pets
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6161
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 5:20 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Global eradication of COVID-19 probably feasible, and more so than for polio, say public health experts
 BMJ

The global eradication of COVID-19 is probably feasible, and more so than it is for polio, although considerably less so than it was for smallpox, suggests a comparative score of technical, sociopolitical, and economic factors for all three infections, published in the online journal BMJ Global Health.

Comment
Newswise: Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
Released: 10-Aug-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded ask-a-scientist-should-i-consider-getting-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 10-Aug-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?
 Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

Comment
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
Released: 10-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 10:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship.

Comment
Released: 10-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Nationwide Clinical Study Expands Platform to Test Medications to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
 Duke Clinical Research Institute

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications.

Comment
Newswise: Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
Released: 10-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

The end of summer means the beginning of fall allergy season. But you’ve probably already got at least one protective measure in place: your COVID-19 mask.

Comment
Newswise: Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
Released: 9-Aug-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health physicians describe first known case of young, healthy adult experiencing central nervous system inflammation due to COVID-19, but without cognitive impairment.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6161

close
1.34435