Based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023

As a result of this and other efforts, since the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022:

  • Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down 92%,
  • COVID-19 deaths have declined by over 80%, and
  • New COVID-19 hospitalizations are down nearly 80%.

Our infectious diseases expert, Armando Meza, M.D. Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso can speak on:

What comes next?

Will there be another booster?

Will we see a yearly vaccine?

What precautions should people take and should we be testing periodically?

Dr. Meza is available for interviews the week of May 1. 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You