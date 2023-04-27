Based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023.

As a result of this and other efforts, since the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022:

Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down 92%,

COVID-19 deaths have declined by over 80%, and

New COVID-19 hospitalizations are down nearly 80%.

Our infectious diseases expert, Armando Meza, M.D. Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso can speak on:

What comes next?

Will there be another booster?

Will we see a yearly vaccine?

What precautions should people take and should we be testing periodically?

Dr. Meza is available for interviews the week of May 1.