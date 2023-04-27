Based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023.
As a result of this and other efforts, since the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022:
- Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down 92%,
- COVID-19 deaths have declined by over 80%, and
- New COVID-19 hospitalizations are down nearly 80%.
Our infectious diseases expert, Armando Meza, M.D. Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso can speak on:
What comes next?
Will there be another booster?
Will we see a yearly vaccine?
What precautions should people take and should we be testing periodically?
Dr. Meza is available for interviews the week of May 1.