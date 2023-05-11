Based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, declared under Section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023.

As a result of this and other efforts, since the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022:

Daily COVID-19 reported cases are down 92%,

COVID-19 deaths have declined by over 80%, and

New COVID-19 hospitalizations are down nearly 80%.

Our infectious diseases expert, Armando Meza, M.D. Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso can speak on:

What comes next?

According to the HHS release Feb 9, 2023 on May 11 there will be changes effectively immediately and others to be phased out. Some of the Medicare and Medicare waivers allowed with the intent to facilitate medical care access will no longer be available. The requirement to provide free over-the-counter COVID 19 tests will end. Reporting of all laboratory COVID 19 test data will also no longer be required. Access to vaccinations and some treatments may no longer be provided free of charge depending on the health insurance status. Some telehealth services will not be affected particularly those in rural areas

Will there be another booster?

Yes. The current bivalent vaccine can be given as a single dose for the unvaccinated with a booster for the high risk patients

Will we see a yearly vaccine?

Most likely but this has not been determined yet.

What precautions should people take and should we be testing periodically?

Regarding precautions there will always be a benefit with hand washing, wearing face masks during peaks of any kind of respiratory infection and to stay home and distance ourselves when sick. Testing for an infection including for COVID 19 should be performed anytime symptoms such as fever, sore throat, body aches develop.

