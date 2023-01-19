Waltham, MA January 19, 2022:

What: Quality Management in Health Care published a themed supplemental issue on the diagnosis of COVID-19 in the community. This issue features several in-depth research articles on an artificial intelligence, web-based decision aid, developed by Vibrent Health, Inc. (Fairfax, Virginia), which can be used to evaluate COVID-19 symptoms of patients at home.

Why: In this issue of the journal, several articles describe how an artificial intelligence web-based decision aid system, and others aids like it, can be useful for both triage decisions and improving accuracy of in-home testing. While these testing improvements have been invaluable during the pandemic, such testing enhancements will become even more critical as COVID-19 shifts to an endemic. In the future, public health officials, clinicians, health care providers, will rely heavily on digital tools as they work to provide patients with important data for health care decision making.

Who: Quality Management in Health Care is a peer-reviewed journal that provides a forum for readers to explore the theoretical, technical, and strategic elements of health care quality management. The journal's primary focus is on organizational structure and processes as these affect the quality of care and patient outcomes.

How: Visit Quality Management in Health Care supplemental issue here.

