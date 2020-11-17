Coronavirus News Source

Texas A&M University

Racial attitudes in a community affect COVID-19 numbers

17-Nov-2020
Newswise — Implicit racial attitudes within a community can effectively explain racial disparities seen in rates of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by George Cunningham and Lisa Wigfall of Texas A&M University, USA.

There is a growing body of evidence showing that racial and ethnic minorities are more affected by severe illness, and more likely to be hospitalized, from COVID-19 compared to white people. This disparity can be only partially explained by the disproportionate rates of underlying medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, and obesity, seen among Black/African American people.

In the new study, researchers collected data from a variety of publicly available sources for 817 counties (26% of all counties) in the United States.  The data included information on cumulative COVID-19 deaths and cases from January 22 to August 31, 2020 as well as explicit and implicit racial attitudes—collected through Harvard University’s Project Implicit. The researchers also obtained a wide spectrum of demographic and economic information for these communities so that they could control for these factors.

The percent of Black residents in a county was positively associated with COVID-19 cases (r=0.47) and deaths (r=0.32) in the county. Moreover, both explicit and implicit racial attitudes were positively associated with COVID-19 (r=0.72). The results demonstrated that the relationship between race and COVID-19 cases was strongest when either explicit or implicit racial attitudes were highest. There was also an effect of implicit racial attitudes on COVID-19 deaths among the Black population. The authors conclude that implicit racial attitudes in a community can help explain racial disparities in COVID-19 rates.

The authors add: “These findings show that, even beyond the impact of county demographics, implicit and explicit racial attitudes impact the rates of COVID-19. Racial attitudes captured at the county level represent the bias of crowds and reflect deeper biases that are embedded into systems within society. These biases can negatively affect county residents, including their health and wellbeing.”

Released: 18-Nov-2020
CIHR and UN Officials to hold briefing on UN Research Roadmap on the COVID-19 Recovery
 Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Dr. Hoffman will provide an overview of the research priorities in the Roadmap and discuss how socio-economic recovery efforts for COVID-19 can be designed to stimulate equity, resilience, sustainability and progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Newswise: UIC launches three COVID-19 clinical trials for blood clot prevention
Released: 18-Nov-2020
UIC launches three COVID-19 clinical trials for blood clot prevention
 University of Illinois at Chicago

The University of Illinois Chicago will conduct three clinical trials for studying blood clot prevention in patients with COVID-19. The trials are part of the antithrombotics arm of the National Institutes of Health’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, or ACTIV, initiative.

Newswise: In the lab, St. Jude scientists identify possible COVID-19 treatment
Released: 18-Nov-2020
In the lab, St. Jude scientists identify possible COVID-19 treatment
 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant illness and death while treatment options remain limited. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have discovered a potential strategy to prevent life-threatening inflammation, lung damage and organ failure in patients with COVID-19. The research appeared online in the journal Cell.
Released: 18-Nov-2020
COVID-19 Impact on Marital Quality
 Indiana University

Researchers at Indiana University's Kinsey Institute are studying how the pandemic is affecting marital quality, sexual behavior, reproductive planning and health, and individual and family well-being. The study suggests that, overall, early in the pandemic, most married individuals reported a positive impact on their marriage.

Released: 18-Nov-2020
Sandia secures six regional technology transfer awards
 Sandia National Laboratories

For responding with innovative solutions during the pandemic, developing solar cell and hydrogen research technology, and creatively working with companies, Sandia National Laboratories won six prestigious regional 2020 Federal Laboratory Consortium awards.

Released: 18-Nov-2020
Two K-State studies focus on SARS-CoV-2 transmission in domestic cats, pigs
 Kansas State University

Two recently published studies from Kansas State University researchers and collaborators have led to two important findings related to the COVID-19 pandemic: Domestic cats can be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2, but pigs are unlikely to be significant carriers of the virus.

Released: 18-Nov-2020
UCLA Model Identifies Neighborhoods That Should Have Priority for Vaccine, Other COVID-19 Help
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, UCLA public health and urban planning experts have developed a predictive model that pinpoints which populations in which neighborhoods of Los Angeles County are most at risk of becoming infected.

