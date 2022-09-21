Newswise — New discoveries in anesthesiology and pain management are being made every day, and ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 (Oct. 21-25) is the best place to be in-the-know about these important findings.

Adults who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t use cannabis.

Regularly using cholesterol-lowering statin medications may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, suggesting the common medications may be an additional treatment for the disease.

Systemic racism may play a role in the much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women, suggests a study that found income level, insurance and other social determinants of health don't fully explain the difference in death rates.

Health care disparities found in patients who receive regional anesthesia, a type of anesthesia aimed at relieving pain for surgeries.

