- Adults who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t use cannabis.
- Regularly using cholesterol-lowering statin medications may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, suggesting the common medications may be an additional treatment for the disease.
- Systemic racism may play a role in the much higher maternal mortality rate among Black women, suggests a study that found income level, insurance and other social determinants of health don’t fully explain the difference in death rates.
- Health care disparities found in patients who receive regional anesthesia, a type of anesthesia aimed at relieving pain for surgeries.
