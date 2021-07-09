Coronavirus News Source

Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools

Professors Caroline Colijn and Paul Tupper used a mathematical model to simulate COVID-19's spread in the classroom
9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT, by Simon Fraser University
favorite_border

Newswise — Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found. Professors Caroline Colijn and Paul Tupper used a mathematical model to simulate COVID-19's spread in the classroom and published their research results today in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

The simulations showed that, in a classroom with 25 students, anywhere from zero to 20 students might be infected after exposure, depending on even small adjustments to transmission rates for infected individuals or environments.

"When schools have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, in some places there have been large clusters of infections, and in others very little transmission," says Colijn, SFU mathematics professor and Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematics for Evolution, Infection and Public Health. "In our simulations, we explored what factors affect cluster size, and what interventions can be used to prevent large clusters."

The researchers tested the effectiveness of two different transmission control strategies.

In the first, when a student (or teacher/staff member) develops symptoms, they are told to stay home, tested using a PCR test, and if the test result is positive, control measures are introduced in the classroom, such as telling the infected individual's close contacts to stay home.

In the second strategy, all students in the class are tested using rapid tests on a regular basis, whether they have symptoms or not. When a student tests positive, there is an intervention to prevent further transmission.

The researchers found that in scenarios with high transmission rates, interventions used in the first control strategy, where preventive actions took effect after a positive test result, were too slow to prevent large outbreaks. Using rapid tests to screen the whole population and catch infections before symptoms developed, as in the second strategy, led to preventing large outbreaks.

"We found that interventions that only took effect after someone developed symptoms and tested positive were too slow to prevent large clusters; only regular monitoring of asymptomatic individuals could prevent the worst outcomes," says Colijn.

Their study is timely as B.C. is expected to enter Step 4 of its reopening in September and concerns remain about a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall. Regular screening for COVID-19 in the form of rapid testing has not been widely used in B.C. schools, though Alberta and Saskatchewan have plans to deploy rapid testing in schools in the fall, and Nova Scotia has long embraced rapid testing in a variety of settings.

Tupper says they hope to use data on transmission and cluster sizes in schools to estimate key unknowns about COVID-19 in schools, such as the rate of transmission, and how much it varies from classroom to classroom.

"We could then see how transmission depends on preventative measures that are put in place, such as mask use, improved ventilation and hand washing," he says. "This would inform which interventions, after a case is detected, would be the most effective."

The research results could be applied to other settings in which people spend multiple hours per day with the same group of approximately 20-30 others.

"Our results were based on simulations of a classroom, but the same considerations apply to other settings such as workplaces, or communal living settings such as long-term care homes," says Tupper, noting that their previous work points to the effectiveness of regular rapid testing in protecting residents of long-term care homes.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLOS Computational Biology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Back to School Infectious Diseases Mathematics Coronavirus PLOS Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Mathematics/Statistics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.1792