Rehabilitation Nurses Play Critical Role in Treating Patients with Long-Term Covid-19 Symptoms

4-Aug-2021
Newswise — August 4, 2021 - Chicago, Illinois – As COVID-19 cases are again rising across the country, telltale signs of the lasting impact of the pandemic have emerged. Many who have contracted the COVID-19 virus over the last year continue to experience its symptoms and adverse effects. These patients can suffer from a wide range of symptoms, including cognitive impairment, fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath, kidney dysfunction and many others. Rehabilitation nurses work closely with patients, their families, and their caregivers soon after the onset of a disabling injury or chronic illness, making them well-positioned to train fellow nurses about caring for long-term COVID patients. 

To that end, a new and free webinar from the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) and the American Nurses Association (ANA) features advice from rehabilitation nurses to the greater nursing community about care priorities and interventions for long haul COVID-19 patients. Titled “Managing Patients with Long-Term Effects of Covid-19: Nursing Priorities and Interventions,” this webinar is presented by ARN Board member Mary Eileen Hatch, MSN, RN, CRRN and ARN Past President Michelle Camicia, PhD, RN, CRRN, CCM, NEA-BC, FAHA, FARN, FAAN. 

This enlightening webinar is now freely available as a part of ANA’s free COVID-19 video education series and simply requires a quick registration process. Those wishing to take advantage of this opportunity may earn 1.0 Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) contact hours for this webinar. 

The American Nurses Association is accredited as a nursing continuing professional development provider by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

ANA is approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP17219.

Learn more about the ARN/ANA webinar partnership and access the free recording.

Access additional COVID-19 resources from ARN and learn more about the role of rehabilitation nurses in caring for patients recovering from COVID-19 at rehabnurse.org. Contact Megan Drumm at [email protected] to learn about ARN and to request an interview with a rehabilitation nursing leader.

Supporting ARN resources:

  1. ARN / ANA webinar collaboration [[ARN news post about webinar with summary, learning objectives, speaker information]]
  2. Free COVID-19 webinars presented by ARN
    1. Rehabilitation After COVID-19 (Breathing is Only the Beginning), presented by Sally Strong, RN APRN CNRN CRRN—1.25 CH, FREE
    2. Re-engineering Fall Prevention During COVID-19: Observations from the Field, presented by Amy Hester, PhD RN BC, and Patricia Quigley, PhD MPH APRN FAAN FAANP FARNA
  3. ARN Board Member journal article about COVID-19 implications and experiences in post-acute care. [[ARN news post about article with link to full text]]

