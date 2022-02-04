Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD

One study found that COVID-19 survivors might develop short and long-term sexual and reproductive health issues, including ED. COVID-19 has been detected in the testicle, so it could affect how well your testicles can work. This could affect both sperm production and testosterone production.

Researchers are unsure of the link between COVID-19 and ED. But several factors could lead to the potential onset of ED after COVID-19.

One factor is that the virus causes issues in the body’s blood vessels. The virus causes a high level of inflammation in the body as a defense response. The high level of inflammation can cause small blood clots to form, as well as inflammation of the lining of the blood vessels. These two features combined can disrupt blood flow – one of the most important factors in achieving an erection.

Dr. Thirumavalavan is a fellowship-trained urologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center who specializes in male infertility, microsurgery, sexual dysfunction and men’s health. He is an expert in penile implants and microsurgical vasectomy reversals, and is University Hospitals’ Chief of Male Reproductive and Sexual Health, as well as Assistant Professor of Urology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

https://www.uhhospitals.org/doctors/Thirumavalavan-Nannan-1285923615

Video of the doctor: https://youtu.be/q8RkQBtnRRY