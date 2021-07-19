Coronavirus News Source

Research Shows Insufficient or Poor-Quality Sleep Can Be an Important Factor Between Stress, Diet

BGSU-Michigan State study: 'Your diet can suffer in a number of ways' due to a lack of sleep
19-Jul-2021 9:00 AM EDT, by Bowling Green State University
favorite_border

Newswise — While a good night’s sleep won’t cure everything, it helps more than you might think. New research shows that at least among college students, insufficient or poor-quality sleep can be an important factor between stress and diet.

Dr. Mary-Jon Ludy, as well as her collaborators Dr. Wan Shen and Dr. HeeSoon Lee, all professors in the College of Health and Human Services, were part of a world-wide team examining how the three factors are connected. While the project had long been in the works, the researchers needed to pivot and factor in the impact of COVID-19, both on the research methodology and on how students fared during the pandemic.

“What we discovered is that sleep has a big impact on so many other variables,” Ludy said. “If you don’t get enough sleep, you can be more susceptible to food cravings and your diet can suffer in a number of ways. The next day, you aren’t going to be as productive and your decision-making won’t be quite as good. Sleep is a time for us to recharge and reboot.”

The study which spanned three continents and surveyed more than 2,500 students in April and May 2020, turned into a fully remote project with the onset of the pandemic. Ludy, Shen, and Lee joined colleagues at Michigan State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, International Medical University in Malaysia, Institute of Technology Sligo in Ireland, Leiden University College in the Netherlands, and the University of Taipei in Taiwan in creating an online survey and distributing it to students in seven countries.

“This was a silver lining to COVID-19,” Ludy said. “We never expected to be able to open this to a worldwide collaboration.”

The other opportunity COVID-19 presented was to survey students when they were undergoing a particularly stressful time, especially when it came to financial stress. What they found was that higher stress levels led to lower consumption of vegetables and fruits, and higher consumption of sugary drinks resulting in a higher dietary risk score. Those experiencing high financial stress and high dietary risk were more likely to have poor sleep quality and shorter sleep duration.

Ludy’s interest in the topic stems from her longtime work in the field of college student health.

“The college years are such a critical juncture in your life where you have a number of paths to take, and it has a huge influence on your life,” she said. “If you can make good health and self-care behaviors a habit early, it can help you avoid or delay chronic health issues.”

Ludy said the study has broader implications for young adults in general, not just college students. Before starting her Ph.D. program, Ludy worked as a dietitian, seeing patients on a regular basis for counseling. One thing she sees missing from those assessments is discussing sleep behaviors.

“I never asked about sleep, and I think about that a lot now,” she said. “It isn’t a standard part of the assessment, and it should be. We should be asking patients to reflect on their sleep habits just like we would ask them to track their diet and monitor their mood. There is no real cost involved in sleeping a few more hours a day or developing healthy sleep patterns — it’s feasible to change, we just overlook it. We need to ask the question and bring recognition to the importance of sleep.”

Ludy said there are a few simple steps to getting better rest such as trying to go to sleep at the same time each night and removing the distraction of phones and other electronic devices 30-60 minutes before bedtime.

“There is no long-term reward for a shorter amount of sleep,” she said. “If you get adequate sleep, it can help you to lower stress levels, make better food choices and improve your academic performance.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Nutrition Public Health Sleep Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Sleep Diet
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6007
Newswise: Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists from three national labs have published a comprehensive study that – alongside other recent, complementary studies of coronavirus proteins and genetics – represents the first step toward developing treatments for COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: sleep.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Research Shows Insufficient or Poor-Quality Sleep Can Be an Important Factor Between Stress, Diet
 Bowling Green State University

While a good night’s sleep won’t cure everything, it helps more than you might think.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 8:40 AM EDT
COVID-19 Made Unequal Access to Food Worse, Study Suggests
 Ohio State University

Long before COVID-19, low-income people had few options for buying healthy, fresh food. New research showed that pandemic only made the situation worse.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:05 AM EDT
Discrimination, Safety Concerns Are Barriers To Accessing Healthy Food for Food-Insecure Young Adults
 Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers recently completed a study to determine how food-insecure young (emerging) adults (18–29 years of age) adapted their eating and child feeding behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Joint Statement of the FLCCC Alliance and British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group on Retraction of Early Research on Ivermectin
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance)

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), a U.K. based group of medical and scientific experts from over 15 countries, are concerned over the misrepresentation of science in the recent article published in the Guardian regarding the withdrawal of Professor Emeritus Ahmed Elgazzar’s study into ivermectin that was first posted December 16, 2020.

Comment
Released: 16-Jul-2021 4:10 PM EDT
利用人工智能筛选3000万种针对SARS-CoV-2的候选药物
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)的研究人员和合作者利用计算机模拟和人工智能(AI)来筛选3000万种候选药物，这些药物有可能阻断导致COVID-19的SARS-CoV-2病毒。在一篇发表在《Biomolecules》上的论文中，研究人员阐述了他们如何加速药物发现，从而为开展进一步的研究确定最有希望的目标。他们的最终目的是寻找治疗COVID-19的新方法。

Comment
Newswise: 3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells
Released: 16-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine have produced a stem cell model that demonstrates a potential route of entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the human brain.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT Released to reporters: 16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Food Insufficiency Linked to Lack of Mental Health Services During Pandemic
 University of Toronto

A new national study published in Public Health Nutrition on July 15 found that Americans experiencing food insufficiency were three times as likely to lack mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic than those not experiencing food insufficiency.

Comment
Newswise: 270778_web.jpg
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19
 Desert Research Institute (DRI)

Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and Renown Health (Renown) in Reno, Nev.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6007

close
1.6149