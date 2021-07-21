Coronavirus News Source

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance

21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT, by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
favorite_border

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ Because the virus that causes COVID-19 – SARS-CoV-2 – can be found in sewage, the concentration of the virus in wastewater gives public health officials the opportunity to monitor an entire community at once, independent of testing.

But sewage surveillance during a pandemic is complex, requiring technical expertise and rapid interpretation of the sampling results so that public health officials can act on them.

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency. The work was done by a team of academic researchers, public health practitioners, and state and local environmental health agencies who were implementing wastewater surveillance programs in their jurisdictions as part of their COVID-19 response.

They wanted to detail the process so that wastewater surveillance can be established nationwide to aid in future pandemics or to track other health concerns, such as the extent of antibiotic resistance that’s present in communities.

“Knowledge transfer and co-development between academic labs to public health agencies is really an important part to understand what the results mean,” said Sandra McLellan, a professor of freshwater sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and lead investigator on the project. “So, the problem now is there’s a lack of relationships.”

The paper was published July 15 online in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Using wastewater samples in public health surveillance has never been done, McLellan said. Therefore, researchers across the country need to partner with health agencies and wastewater utilities at a grassroots level to trade questions and share experiences if a nationwide program were to be successful.

The researchers also found that an investment must be made in organizational leadership and staffing resources to sustain wastewater surveillance systems.

“Developing one-on-one relationships takes time and capacity,” McLellan said, “so the personnel has to be built into the actual projects.”

Along with McLellan, team member Dominique Brossard, a professor of life sciences communication at UW-Madison, convened a national panel of experts from academia, wastewater utilities and health departments.

“Like any potential technology, being aware of the ethical, social and legal implications is important, as is talking to potentially important stakeholders in the community, like business leaders,” Brossard said. “If a public health department is going to use this, they have to make sure they communicate accurately with their audiences.” 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already is developing the infrastructure for a national effort. Through the CDC National Wastewater Surveillance System’s portal, health departments can submit wastewater and associated metadata and receive real-time results to help them in their COVID-19 response. As of June 2021, public health departments in 31 states, two U.S. territories and three municipalities are using CDC funds to support wastewater surveillance activities.

McLellan has provided technical expertise to the CDC for its surveillance system. 

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services and the State Laboratory of Hygiene partnered with UW-Milwaukee to initiate SARS-CoV-2 testing at 70 municipal wastewater treatment plants in the summer of 2020. The data they generated has been publicly available on a dashboard since December 2020.

Local health departments have used the data to confirm health trends identified through clinical testing and see how it matches with clinical cases, hospitalizations and vaccine rates.

During the current phase of the pandemic, wastewater surveillance also could identify emerging variants that are circulating in the community. 

The research was funded by a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Emerging Infectious Diseases, July 15, 2021 online

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Environmental Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 wastewater surveillance Sewage sewage monitoring Public Health Public Health Emergency
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6038
Released: 21-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
So. California ECMO Consortium Supports Patients on Life Support During Pandemic
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Many ICU Staff Have Experienced Mental Health Conditions in COVID-19 Pandemic
 Imperial College London

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
 Deutsches Primatenzentrum

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Monoclonal Antibodies Help COVID-19 Patients Avoid Hospitalization
 Mayo Clinic

In a large observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have shown that two monoclonal antibodies administered separately helped prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients who became infected with COVID-19. The study also showed more hospitalizations were observed among patients with more comorbidities. The findings appear in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Comment
Newswise: 271141_web.jpg
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Traditional Japanese Food May Hold Building Blocks of COVID-19 Treatments
 Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Natto, a fermented soybean dish often served for breakfast in Japan, originated at the turn of the last millennium but may hold an answer to a modern problem: COVID-19, according to a new study based on cell cultures.

Comment
Newswise: Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
Released: 21-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
 Hackensack Meridian Health

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center with “Hometown Hero” Award for her guidance and leadership to medical staff through the pandemic and for developing critical COVID-19 patient care guidelines to treat the virus, as well as establishing a patient office-hours program for families to connect with each patient via iPads.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
Released: 21-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
 Florida Atlantic University

Researchers are the first to model COVID-19 completion versus cessation in clinical trials using machine learning algorithms and ensemble learning. They collected 4,441 COVID-19 trials from ClinicalTrials.gov to build a testbed with 693 dimensional features created to represent each clinical trial. These computational methods can predict whether a COVID-19 clinical trial will be completed or terminated, withdrawn or suspended. Stakeholders can leverage the predictions to plan resources, reduce costs, and minimize the time of the clinical study.

Comment
Newswise: Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
Released: 21-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

A designated proning team -- composed of about 70 OR nurses, OR assistants and outpatient physical therapists -- became a key part of the COVID-19 care provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, responding around-the-clock to patients who needed turning and allowing critical care clinicians to focus on other aspects of care.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6038

close
1.53561