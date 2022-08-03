Research Alert

Article title: Chemokines, soluble PD-L1 and immune cell hyporesponsiveness are distinct features of SARS-CoV-2 critical illness

Authors: Eric D. Morrell, Pavan K. Bhatraju, Neha A. Sathe, Jonathan Lawson, Linzee Mabrey, Sarah E. Holton, Scott R. Presnell, Alice Wiedeman, Carolina Acosta-Vega, Mallorie A. Mitchem, Ted Liu, Xin-Ya Chai, Sharon Sahi, Carolyn Brager, Marika Orlov, Sana S. Sakr, Anthony Sader, Dawn M. Lum, Neall Koetje, Ashley Garay, Elizabeth Barnes, Gail Cromer, Mary K. Bray, Sudhakar Pipavath, Susan L. Fink, Laura Evans, S. Alice Long, T. Eoin West, Mark M. Wurfel, Carmen Mikacenic

From the authors: “Overall, our findings support an immunologic model whereby COVID-19 and associated severity is marked by high circulating levels of interferon-stimulated mediators (sPD-L1 and CXCL10), immune cell hyporesponsiveness and dysfunctional antiviral adaptive immune responses such as lymphocyte homing and tolerance.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Immunology Infectious Diseases Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Physiology COVID -19 Chemokines immune cell response Immune System SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 severity