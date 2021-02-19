Coronavirus News Source

University of Illinois at Chicago

Researchers publish call to action for research ethics in the time of COVID-19 and BLM

19-Feb-2021 11:55 AM EST, by University of Illinois at Chicago
favorite_border

Newswise — Several University of Illinois Chicago faculty members have addressed the issue of how to ethically conduct research with Black populations. 

In their paper “Ethics of Research at the Intersection of COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter: A Call to Action,” authors Natasha Crooks, an assistant professor, Phoenix Matthews, a professor, both of the UIC College of Nursing, and Geri Donenberg, director of the Center for Dissemination and Implementation Science at the UIC College of Medicine, highlight the historical issues that impact research involving Black populations. They also provide recommendations for researchers to ethically engage Black populations in research. The article is published online in the Journal of Medical Ethics. 

“Our recommendations include understanding the impact of ongoing trauma, acknowledging historical context, ensuring diverse research teams and engaging in open and honest conversations with Black populations to better address their needs,” they said. 

The authors call for new standards to engage continued research with Black communities, fully understanding the need for strategies that avoid “re-traumatizing or perpetuating violence of Black lives as disposable at every point of the research process.”

“It will also require research institutions to change how we engage Black populations, commit resources to diversify our workforce and enact antiracist programs and policies to foster greater sensitivity to these issues,” the paper states.  

The paper includes three areas targeting change: ensuring research settings are emotionally and physically safe; sharing research findings with communities to facilitate trust and encourage feedback into interpreting results; and having honest conversations with Black participants about how they feel about participating in research, including the risks, strengths and barriers. 

Each recommendation includes examples to help implement changes including asking research participants pointed questions regarding safety, concentrating on the participants’ experience, using mixed method approaches like open-ended questions and interviews, and sharing research findings transparently. 

“Researchers must engage in open and honest conversations with Black participants about how they feel participating in research during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the risks, strengths and barriers,” the paper states. “Then, researchers must listen, adjust timelines, protocols and objectives based on the information provided.” 

Crooks, who conducts research in Black communities frequently, said she has found ways to engage with potential research subjects by adding a personal perspective. 

“The most useful thing for me has been going to Black organizations and introducing myself, putting a face to the research. I spend time telling them my story about becoming a Black doctor and how I became interested in this area of research. I give them the space to ask me any questions to help build trust,” Crooks said. “It’s critical to get groups exposed to participating in research and making them feel comfortable with the research process.” 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Medical Ethics

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Ethics and Research Methods Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus All Journal News
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Black Lives Matter BLM UIC College of Nursing Ethics Research Ethics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4904
Newswise: Autoimmune Newscast: Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?
Released: 19-Feb-2021 3:35 PM EST
Autoimmune Newscast: Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?
 American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, as well as address audience questions during our upcoming Autoimmune Newscast, “Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?” on 2/26 at 2pm ET

Comment
Released: 19-Feb-2021 3:30 PM EST
Global Vaccine Symposium Press Conference
Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Press conference will discuss COVID-19 vaccine research, development, rollout in conjunction with the COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Strategy and Implementation Virtual Global Health Symposium, organized by Columbia University, running from 22-26 February

Comment
Released: 19-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST
Asthmatics no higher risk dying from COVID, review of studies on 587,000 people shows
 Taylor & Francis

A new study looking at how COVID-19 affects people with asthma provides reassurance that having the condition doesn't increase the risk of severe illness or death from the virus.

Comment
Released: 19-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
DHS S&T Awards Arlington, MA, Based Start-up Funding for Self-Screening TSA Checkpoints
 Homeland Security's Science And Technology Directorate

DHS S&T SVIP announces $199,950 in Phase 1 funding to Lauretta AI, LLC, a start-up based in Arlington, Massachusetts, to adapt their video analytic solution to meet TSA’s needs.

Comment
Newswise: Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on Higher COVID-19 Rates Among Nonwhite LGBTQ Population
Released: 19-Feb-2021 1:20 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on Higher COVID-19 Rates Among Nonwhite LGBTQ Population
 Rutgers School of Public Health

Comment
Released: 19-Feb-2021 11:55 AM EST
Researchers publish call to action for research ethics in the time of COVID-19 and BLM
 University of Illinois at Chicago

In their paper “Ethics of Research at the Intersection of COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter: A Call to Action,” UIC faculty authors highlight the historical issues that impact research involving Black populations. They also provide recommendations for researchers to ethically engage Black populations in research. The article is published online in the Journal of Medical Ethics.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 23-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 19-Feb-2021 10:55 AM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 23-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Scientists study how to reduce airborne spread of COVID-19 virus particles
Released: 19-Feb-2021 6:05 AM EST
Scientists study how to reduce airborne spread of COVID-19 virus particles
 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are studying how airborne particles like COVID-19 move through the air and to identify effective countermeasures that reduce particulate exposures.

Comment
Released: 19-Feb-2021 4:05 AM EST
Global taskforce set to demystify and overcome vaccine hesitancy amid COVID-19 pandemic
University of Bristol

International experts are joining forces to combat vaccine hesitancy by tackling its root cause – misinformation – and arming key influencers with the facts.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 24-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 18-Feb-2021 7:05 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 24-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Showing results

110 of 4904

close
1.61264