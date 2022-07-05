Article title: The effect of medium-term recovery status after COVID-19 illness on cardiopulmonary exercise capacity in a physically active adult population

Authors: Peter Ladlow, Oliver O’Sullivan, Alexander N. Bennett, Robert Barker-Davies, Andrew Houston, Rebecca Chamley, Samantha May, Daniel Mills, Dominic Dewson, Kasha Rogers-Smith, Christopher Ward, John Taylor, Joseph Mulae, Jon Naylor, Edward D. Nicol, David A. Holdsworth

From the authors: “Our findings suggest that for individuals who will be exposed to high volume/intensity physical exercise, who experience persistent symptoms or were hospitalized during acute illness (regardless of recovery), continued monitoring of cardiopulmonary function and appropriate rehabilitation and recovery is warranted beyond [five months].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.