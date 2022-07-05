Research Alert

Article title: The effect of medium-term recovery status after COVID-19 illness on cardiopulmonary exercise capacity in a physically active adult population

Authors: Peter Ladlow, Oliver O’Sullivan, Alexander N. Bennett, Robert Barker-Davies, Andrew Houston, Rebecca Chamley, Samantha May, Daniel Mills, Dominic Dewson, Kasha Rogers-Smith, Christopher Ward, John Taylor, Joseph Mulae, Jon Naylor, Edward D. Nicol, David A. Holdsworth

From the authors: “Our findings suggest that for individuals who will be exposed to high volume/intensity physical exercise, who experience persistent symptoms or were hospitalized during acute illness (regardless of recovery), continued monitoring of cardiopulmonary function and appropriate rehabilitation and recovery is warranted beyond [five months].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Physiology COVID-19 COVID-19 recovery cardiopulmonary health Physical Activity return to work Heart Health Lung Health Vascular Health