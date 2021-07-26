Coronavirus News Source

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Workers

The Medical Center will require all staff, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by October 1
26-Jul-2021 5:25 PM EDT, by Rush University Medical Center contact patient services
Rush University Medical Center will require all staff, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1.
 
Universal COVID-19 vaccination will strengthen our ability to protect the health and safety of our staff, help safeguard members of our community who are at the highest risk of developing serious disease from the coronavirus and bring us another step closer to resuming full operations.
 
This decision was made after much thought and consideration of different points of view. Since Rush is a leading academic health system and a trusted source of information for our community, we feel a responsibility to follow the best science on the benefits of vaccination. In requiring the vaccine, Rush is aligning with the Chicago Department of Public Health and other academic medical centers in our region and nationally who have announced vaccine requirements. 

