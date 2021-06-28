Rutgers Chancellor Available to Discuss the Need for Health Care Workers to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Brian L. Strom, chancellor at the Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for Rutgers Health Affairs is available to discuss why it’s important for health care and public safety workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the university joins the list of other institutions mandating their health care workers to be vaccinated.

“It’s evident that the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest method of protection, even more especially for our hardworking health care and public safety workers who care for our vulnerable populations,” said Strom. “Just as we’ve mandated at Rutgers to protect our staff and students, I’ll urge other institutions to consider doing same to move us quicker to a new normal.”

Strom is also a physician and a founder of the field of pharmacoepidemiology, which applies epidemiological methods to the study of drugs and their effectiveness within specific populations.

To interview Strom, please contact Maud Alobawone at [email protected] or 848-445-1913.

