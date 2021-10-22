Rutgers infectious disease expert Shobha Swaminathan is available to discuss the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as the Food and Drugs Administration authorized booster shots for both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

“There is mounting evidence to suggest that mixing and matching of vaccines or heterologous boosting probably elicits higher antibody responses than getting a booster with the same vaccine as your primary series or homologous boosting,” said Swaminathan, associate professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the principal investigator for the Moderna phase 3 clinical trial at Rutgers. “This is particularly true if you had previously received a vector vaccine such as the J&J or the AstraZeneca vaccine and were then boosted by one of the two mRNA vaccines.”

