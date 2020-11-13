Coronavirus News Source

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New Jersey Using New Quick-Result COVID-19 Testing

13-Nov-2020 1:45 PM EST, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Rutgers scholar Shawna Hudson is available to discuss the importance of New Jersey being one of the first states to receive a new quick-result coronavirus test from the U.S. Department of Health to help combat the second wave of the pandemic.

The new molecular test, which has been shown to have results with 99% accuracy in about 20 minutes, will be prioritized for the state’s most vulnerable communities.

“It is critical that all Americans have access to rapid, accurate diagnostics for COVID-19, especially underserved and vulnerable populations who are bearing the brunt of this disease,” Hudson said. “To stop the spread, we need to address inequities and ensure that the people and families who need testing and treatment are detected earlier and get help earlier.”

Hudson is a professor and research division chief in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She also is a medical sociologist and the lead principal investigator for a National Institutes of Health–funded study to launch outreach campaigns and expand access to COVID-19 testing for underserved and vulnerable communities in New Jersey directed by the New Jersey Alliance for Clinical and Translational Science.

