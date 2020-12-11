Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Rich Countries Hoarding Coronavirus Vaccine

Richard Marlink, director of the Rutgers Global Health Institute, is available to discuss the global health impact of coronavirus vaccine hoarding by rich countries and how such measures may derail worldwide efforts in fighting the pandemic.

“Hoarding of vaccines by the wealthiest nations has implications not only for the health of people in developing countries, but also for the global economy and the future health of entire societies,” said Marlink. “It is also a matter of social justice and basic human rights as nearly 70 countries will be waiting years to administer a life-saving vaccine to most of their citizens. That is inhumane.

“It is counterintuitive for rich countries to focus only on their populations as this global pandemic has circled the globe at enormous speed and will require global action to defeat it. For example, with the pandemic continuing in developing countries because of minimal access to vaccines, children will continue to miss school, perhaps for years. This selfishness will create a ripple effect that will haunt us for decades to come. The sooner we can come together to defeat COVID-19 worldwide, the sooner we can all begin to recover from its far reaching impacts.”

