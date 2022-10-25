Diana Finkel, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine and Director of the Infectious Disease Fellowship Program at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the current and upcoming respiratory virus season and what the public should know about respiratory syncytial virus, COVID and influenza.

The following quote from Dr. Finkel can be used for pick-up:

“The current respiratory virus season – RSV, COVID, influenza – may be more vigorous than usual this year as children and others in the general population may have not have as much immunity as they do in other, pre-pandemic years due to decreased exposure. I would recommend getting the influenza vaccine as well as the COVID boosters this year since the predominant strain of flu appears to be a good match for the one in the vaccine, according to the CDC. Common-sense precautions such as frequent hand washing and staying home when sick would also be of benefit.”